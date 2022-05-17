Small Press Traffic is Launching a New Venue for Bay Area Arts Writing

Over nearly 50 years, SPT has morphed and shifted, hosting reading series, leading writing workshops, organizing conferences, publishing magazines and books, and—during the pandemic—commissioning online projects to keep its community members in dialogue with one another. But throughout its existence, Staiti says, “it has always been artist-run.”

SPT’s own nimbleness is appealing to La Rocco. Instead of carving out an experimental space within a large-scale institution, The Back Room can be in conversation with SPT’s own wide-ranging programming. The plan is to publish on a biweekly basis, commissioning eight pieces per season, with two seasons a year. The platform will be W.A.G.E.-certified, guaranteeing writers a base rate of at least 25¢ a word for new pieces.

“There’s certainly no shortage of places where people can publish online to their hearts’ content at this point,” La Rocco says. “But places where you feel like you are respectfully edited and respectfully paid—those for me are two of the priorities.”

It’s a mentality Staiti fully supports. SPT has secured seed funding for The Back Room and is hoping to raise an additional $20,000 for the 2022–2023 seasons of programming. “We’re intentionally going to start small. We both share a desire for resisting that urge to overproduce that kind of permeates the atmosphere,” he explains. “As Claudia says, we’re not trying to be Hyperallergic.”

As for taking either a local focus or a broader one, La Rocco envisions a 70/30 approach. “It seems like there is a key balance of paying attention to the local and speaking from a place versus speaking from the floating art world circuit,” she says. “I also don’t have any interest in this sort of protective circling where we only talk to ourselves.”

Striking this balance will take time and attention, hence the lighter publication schedule. No one—not the writer, the editor or the reader—benefits from a work schedule where an outlet is doing too much with too few resources, La Rocco stresses. “I don’t want to be an art martyr,” she says. “I don’t want to be embarrassed when I ask somebody to do something for less than what an organization should ethically pay them.”

In the background of all the stories written about venues closing, projects ending and people leaving the Bay Area are the venues, projects and people who have made and continue to make this region a vibrant artistic scene. When The Back Room launches later this year, Staiti and La Rocco hope we’ll see that activity reflected through well-crafted words—and realize their truth.

The Back Room, La Rocco says, can be a happy, important contrast to the sometimes reductive Bay Area narrative of loss. “There’s also continuity and things that last,” she says, pointing to SPT’s upcoming 50th anniversary in 2024. “It’s exciting to think about making a new thing inside of an organization that changes and evolves, but also has this beautiful consistency of supporting and paying attention to Bay Area artists.”