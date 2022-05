Thinking of a master plan

Ain't nothin' but sweat inside my hands

So I dig into my pocket, all my money is spent

So I dig deeper but still comin' up with lint

What an opening stanza. Poetry. Broke poetry.

That's the song "Paid in Full," by Eric B. & Rakim—and, despite its stature as a work of literary prowess, it wasn't taken seriously as such when it was released in 1985. Hip-hop had yet to become respected and enshrined as literature. That'd take another 20 years or so.