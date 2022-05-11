Kendrick's Most Important Song That No One's Talking About

And even in failure, like losing a Grammy to some white guy from Seattle, Kendrick won our hearts—and proved why the act of reworking your craft is important.

On the novel-like album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, Kendrick is a bystander exploring the dichotomy of good and evil in his community, using clever lyrics recited over drums that punch like Kimbo Slice.

He describes his transformation as an outside observer on the track "m.A.A.D City":

Seen a light-skinned nigga with his brains blown out

At the same burger stand where (redacted) hangs out

Now, this is not a tape recorder saying that he did it

But ever since that day, I was lookin’ at him different

And then, later in the song, he gets pulled into this world of sinister behavior:

My pops said I needed a job, I thought I believed him

Security guard for a month and ended up leavin’

In fact, I got fired, ’cause I was inspired by all of my friends

To stage a robbery the third Saturday I clocked in

Kendrick, a neutral narrator who gets influenced by his associates, has been this guy for some time.

In his self-titled song "Kendrick Lamar," a 2012 track where he drops the moniker K-Dot to go by his given name, he says:

I'm just a good kid from Compton that want to rap

Weighing my options, pick up a Bible or a strap?

I never killed a man, never sold any crack

All I ever did was try to keep my city on the map

It's these four bars, above, that underscore a philosophy further explored in 2012's Good Kid m.A.A.D City, and brought to visual life in the cover art for his Section 80 mixtape. But before the idea shows up in album form, it's "Average Joe" where Mr. Duckworth explains the same concept in the earliest, most vivid colors.

Kendrick opens the song by saying "The hardest thing for me to do / Is to get you to know me within 16 bars." He then does just that, illustrating his position of being gang-adjacent, a good kid who's just trying to rap but is still getting caught up in the life: