Initially, due to the “Gilded Glamour” theme, it seemed like MG’22 was simply going to be a chic affair that made everyone not in attendance feel like gross, poverty-stricken plebeians. (Which it kind of does every year once you realize that it costs $35,000 per person to attend. Meaning a single table costs between $200,000 and $300,000.)

Indeed, the theme did lend itself to attracting many elegant and enviable gowns. Like Janelle Monáe’s, which took her established android vibe to an even more stunning place than usual:

Then there was Tessa Thompson looking like an actual dream:

Sabrina Carpenter somehow made a belly-dancing-costume-inspired ensemble seem effortlessly cool:

Lizzo showed up looking like royalty, stopping only to play the flute (a goddamn gold flute!) on the red carpet:

While Kid Cudi demonstrated how you Man Fashion without making a sorry spectacle of yourself:

Which is kind of the opposite of what Bad Bunny did in this butcher paper moment and matronly up-do:

Also cringe was the kid from The Power of the Dog who showed up looking like he slept through his alarm, rolled out of bed and, in a panic, made a quick stop at grandma’s to grab a brooch and her best dishwashing gloves. (Who did this to you, Kodi Smit-McPhee?)

At the opposite end of the effort scale was fashion entrepreneur (whatever that means), Fredrik Robertsson. Robertsson showed up in an ensemble so patently ridiculous, people thought he was Jared Leto for a full 10 minutes. (I mean... the self-satisfied glare does bear an incredible similarity...)

All of which managed to make Jared Leto look less like a cult leader for a spell. And—who knew?—all he had to do was arrive wearing ... not a be-tendrilled silver skin suit from a 1970s roller disco movie in space.

Wait! No! There it is!

Still, even as some of the kook on display took itself to a trying-too-hard place, some stars got weird in the best way possible.