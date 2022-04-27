Meet The Flannels, a Teenage Band Making Jazz Feel Like a Party

That’s not the case with The Flannels.

The Flannels are an ensemble mostly made up of students from Oakland School for the Arts. They’ve played shows at Oakland Style Lab, a creative hub for youth artists in downtown Oakland, as well as in band members’ backyards. Most recently, they made their club debut when they opened for Tatiana & Treetop Band at Amado’s in San Francisco on April 16. These welcoming, everyone’s-invited kinds of events help make jazz less intimidating and more appealing to the entry-level listener.

“It really just felt like a high school party,” says The Flannels’ trumpet player, Iona Kambouridis, about the band’s backyard show on March 25. Not in the sense of a movie-esque rager, she explains, but more like a kickback in the park.

While most folks in attendance seemed to be between 15 and 18 years old, concertgoers ranged in age from preteens to the host’s senior-citizen neighbors who happened to stop by.

The group began playing summer gigs together, and after clicking, they decided to make it official by forming The Flannels. Coming from similar musical backgrounds, each member was introduced to music early in life by passionate parents. Miles Turk, the band’s drummer, recalls falling in love with live music while watching his father, the pianist John Turk, perform.

“I would go with him to gigs,” Turk says. “I would see him do what he do. Seeing someone in their element, for real, they love it.”

Turk acknowledges the importance, too, of having dedicated music teachers and mentors. “Those people that really love you, and put in that effort for you, they believe in you—that’s huge for any kid,” he says.

As for what’s next, the band is looking to expand—both eccentrically and exponentially. Guitarist Vincent Maclauchlan breaks down the group’s goals: “We want to play bigger venues, that’s definitely the goal. You know, just bigger and better things. A backyard is cool, but how about 400 in an established venue?”