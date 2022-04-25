On ‘Mahal,’ Toro y Moi Shows Love to the Bay Area and His Filipino Community

“For [the Jeepney] to have this story of this American machine going to the Philippines, being taken apart, remade, brought back to the States, and then shipped to the Bay and purchased by another Filipino-American—I feel like I see myself in it in some ways, being essentially like this multicultural thing,” says Bear, sipping a decaf iced coffee on a sunny, spring morning.

We’re listening to birds chirp under a canopy of leaves in the front yard of Company Record Label and Art Studio, his headquarters in an Oakland neighborhood filled with industrial warehouses. His powder blue Jeepney, decked out with miniature horse sculptures, horns and other ornamental tchotchkes, is parked outside.

“Now that I've literally found a vehicle to communicate my appreciation, it feels really good,” he says, chuckling at the accidental pun. “And it's brought me closer to my Filipino community in the Bay.”

hose personal connections have been creative fuel for Bear lately, after two years of pandemic isolation and too much scrolling. The internet was where Bear first found his tribe. But now, he says, he needs a physical community.

“I made the shift to focus on local communities around 2016, when I started working on this record,” he says. “It’s mainly because it’s been a nightmare since Trump was president, and I think I just found the importance of reaching out to my POC community and subcultural community. [I’m] trying to just sort of find the language, find how to say it and how to speak it.”

Before streaming and social media giants were the cultural forces they are now, Bear got his start in the late Aughts era of taste-making music blogs. He left his native South Carolina for Berkeley, and over the years—after collaborations with influential artists like Tyler, the Creator and Travis Scott—he became a big name capable of commanding crowds of thousands at music festivals like Outside Lands, Afropunk and Coachella (where he just made a guest appearance April 23 during Flume’s set).

But although Bear could easily relocate to Los Angeles or New York for higher-profile opportunities, he’s happy to stay in Oakland, where he operates comfortably outside of the mainstream music industry. The Bay Area’s multiculturalism, alternative subcultures and activism—where artists of color can experiment and be weird—were big draws for him when he arrived here a decade ago and noticed the first two rows at his first show were packed with Filipino teens.

Mahal, a title that means “love” in Tagalog, invites listeners to get lost in its jammy, wah–pedal-laden sound that departs from the tightly produced, perfectionist approach of years past. His visuals for Mahal reflect the change too. The cover of his 2019 album Outer Peace showed Bear sitting on a yoga ball, diligently working away at his laptop (its lead single, “Freelance,” is a digital nomad anthem). But after spending the first year of the pandemic mostly interacting from behind a screen, the mood on Mahal, whose cover shows the Jeepney parked in front of the Golden Gate Bridge, is all about getting out and cutting loose.