A Sci-Fi Album for Climate Anxiety from Rising Musician Salami Rose Joe Louis

Olsen, a low-key introvert who spends her spare time in her Crockett basement reading sci-fi novels and physics books, had played keyboards in other people's bands. But this new attention on an admittedly strange project she thought would never see the light of day thrilled and terrified her at the same time. "I guess I had been scared shitless before," she says. "But this was my first time performing my own music, which was so exciting in a whole new level of shitting my pants."

But the risk of baring her soul in front of a national audience paid off, and things only went up from there. The producer PBDY from Brainfeeder was one of Olsen's first followers on SoundCloud, and he introduced her music to label boss Flying Lotus, an experimental producer and one of Olsen's idols. "And somehow FlyLo decided he wanted me on his label," she says, her pitch rising with excitement. "I'm still freaking out about it, to be honest."

Days ahead of her national tour with Flying Lotus, which kicked off this week, Olsen says she's still starstruck, remembering a show in Los Angeles a year and a half ago where she met Flying Lotus for the first time. Just before going on stage, Olsen found out that he and the bassist Thundercat, two of Brainfeeder's most celebrated acts, were in the audience. Overcome with nervousness, she didn't know what to do, so she pulled out a dinosaur finger puppet on stage. "Sometimes when I'm scared, I go into bizarre mode," she says, laughing. "That was how I coped with meeting my heroes."

Now that she's signed to one of the country's most popular avant-garde labels, Olsen is still in disbelief; she humbly calls it blind luck. Four years ago, she thought she'd quit her music career for good when took a job as a researcher in a chemical oceanography lab. But music kept calling: "I started coming late to the lab because I was writing music, and I kept missing the first hour of my job," she says. "Slowly, I became a very bad lab employee."

Now, her solo work which she once considered a hobby has a giant audience, and has propelled her on a new path.

"I always thought it was too weird," she says, exhaling with relief. "I never thought I would show it to anybody besides friends."