Is This $385 Jazz and Hip-Hop Festival in Napa Worth It? Yeah, Probably—But Reluctantly.

Artists at the Blue Note Jazz festival in Napa include Robert Glasper, Thundercat, Flying Lotus, Erykah Badu, Maxwell and many other stars, pushing face-value ticket fees up to $385 for general admission for the two-day event at Charles Krug Winery. (Blue Note Jazz Festival)
The first-ever Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa was announced Thursday, and two things happened: my eyes widened at the incredible lineup, and then my brain fell out at the ticket price.
The the two-day festival on July 30 and 31 hosts so many all-stars that to list just half is like starting a first draft for a Jazz and Hip-Hop Hall of Fame. It’s got resident artist Robert Glasper, Maxwell, Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli as Black Star, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Flying Lotus, the Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA, Christian Scott, Pharaohe Monch, Ledisi, Terrace Martin, BJ the Chicago Kid and plenty more, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, all playing solo or in different configurations.
Did I mention Dave Chappelle is hosting?
Here’s the thing: Tickets for this festival are $385 each. In line with nationwide trends in festival ticket pricing, that's three hundred and eighty-five dollars for one two-day, general-admission ticket, and that’s before “convenience” fees, which have soared astronomically in recent years.
For reference, the last time I bought tickets from Ticketmaster, to see Paul McCartney, my charges included a 23% service fee, a 5% facility charge, and a 3% order processing fee. If a similar breakdown of fees gets charged on top of this festival’s face value of $385, you’re looking at possibly paying $504.35 per ticket to the Blue Note Jazz Festival at Charles Krug Winery, to sip Cabernet Sauvignon while watching Black Star do “Redefinition” among the vineyards, in the upscale, chi-chi confines of Napa Valley.
Sponsored
Is this really what we are doing, people?
If the answer’s yes—if you’ve been in this dilemma before, either with Outside Lands (more expensive than the Blue Note festival) or Coachella (much more expensive than the Blue Note festival)—then you’ve probably already added up the acts you want to see, calculated roughly how much it would cost to catch them each playing separately, in a club, theater or arena, added up all those costs, and realized: hey, even at $385, that’s a lot of bang for my buck to see so many of my favorites in one weekend.
If I’m sounding like a hater, let me remind you: I hereby place my hand on a stack of Blue Note LPs and vow under oath that this festival has an incredible, historic lineup. But I’ll also remind you that the Blue Note Entertainment Group is not associated at all with the famed jazz label Blue Note Records, and regularly books smooth jazz, funk, soul, fusion and rock acts at its seven Blue Note clubs and other clubs and theaters around the world, aided in part by sponsorships with corporate giants Intel, Seagram and Sony.
And look, I accept there’s no going back to the days of events like the Harlem Cultural Festival, made famous by the Oscar-wining documentary Summer of Soul, where daily admission was completely free. (Unless you’re talking about an anomaly like the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival, which is paid for by a finance-sector billionaire’s estate). I know that music is a source of joy like no other, and musicians who create that joy should be paid.
But with festival ticket prices already out of reach for so many, especially in the communities from which jazz and hip-hop grew, and with bot-enabled instant ticket scalping an epidemic not only rampant but encouraged and systemically enabled in 2022, I have to wonder: should joy really be for sale to the highest bidder?