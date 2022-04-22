Is This $385 Jazz and Hip-Hop Festival in Napa Worth It? Yeah, Probably—But Reluctantly.

Is this really what we are doing, people?

If the answer’s yes—if you’ve been in this dilemma before, either with Outside Lands (more expensive than the Blue Note festival) or Coachella (much more expensive than the Blue Note festival)—then you’ve probably already added up the acts you want to see, calculated roughly how much it would cost to catch them each playing separately, in a club, theater or arena, added up all those costs, and realized: hey, even at $385, that’s a lot of bang for my buck to see so many of my favorites in one weekend.

Add the cruel reality that artists’ album royalties have evaporated in order to make Spotify CEO Daniel Ek a multibillionaire who invests in defense technology, or the historic exploitation of Black musicians in America (which substantial festival guarantees can help repair), or the possibility that you’ve just gotten a huge tax return (just kidding, you probably didn’t—thanks, Paul Ryan!), or that you haven’t taken your loved one out on a nice weekend getaway for the past two years, and you start to say to yourself, "You know what? Why not. Let’s do it up."

Not everyone is in that position, though, and certainly not your average rap fan, and certainly not the surge of younger people getting into jazz thanks to some of the very acts on this bill. They certainly wouldn’t throw down for VIP tickets ($850), or VIP parking (an additional $150). Having lived in Sonoma County my whole life, and for decades covered the region’s wine country-branded lifestyle experiences thinly veiled as music festivals, I can tell you that weekend hotel rates are, on average, high, and concessions at the festivals here ain’t exactly $6 ballgame hot dogs, either.

(There is a free shuttle to the festival. And public transportation, sort of, in the form of the Napa Valley Wine Train, which changed ownership several years ago after kicking 10 Black women off the train mid-excursion for “laughing while Black.”)