At ODC, 'w o w m o m' Is a Multimedia Dance Ode to the Planets

For many, astrology is part jest and part moral compass. It’s how people either understand (or diagnose) themselves and their loved ones, but it's also a belief framework for interpreting the past, present and an unknown future. And for Bay Area dancer Larry Arrington, astrology carries a serious ethos of artistic practice and research.

Humans have practiced astrology for centuries (long before Walter Mercado was immortalized as a queer icon), though the practice seems to be reaching an apex of popularity in mainstream culture. Astrology memes have proliferated on Instagram, and tarot card sales boomed in the pandemic. In 2021, a special tarot deck was even released to celebrate Bay Area queer and burlesque culture.

“To everything there is a season,” says Arrington.

Enter w o w m o m, Arrington’s latest work that continues her multidisciplinary exploration of astrological archetypes and planetary cycles. “Dance and performance—and now film—are the instruments I use to practice astrology.” In collaboration with mixed-media artist Alexa Burrell, the performance collages film with live dance, using Burrell’s sampling of sonic and video media. It premieres at ODC in San Francisco in two performances, on April 29 and 30.

w o w m o m, a portmanteau of two palindromes that also appears the same upside down, centers the concept of motherhood and reflection. Venus was the mother of Cupid (Eros), and her iconography is often reflected in water. Here, water symbolizes the reflection of faith and love back to oneself.