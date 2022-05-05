UC Berkeley Falcons: Annie and Grinnell's Last Three Chicks are Hatching Right Now!

The babies, at this stage, look like tiny meat sacks with a few sparse white feathers, as the first arrival demonstrates.

The hatchling's two siblings are expected to arrive over the next 24 hours. But the trio is expected to consume the attention of falcon fans and UC Berkeley's ornithologists as they mature over the next 40 days or so.

Annie and Grinnell's fourteenth baby successfully making it out of its egg is cause for celebration. Concerns that none of the tiny toot-floofs would make it into the world went into overdrive on March 31, when Grinnell was hit and killed by a car. At that time, Annie was incubating two eggs at their nest—a task she wouldn't be able to complete alone.

Tributes to her beloved baby daddy, including flowers, photos and newspaper articles, were placed at the base of the Campanile in the days that followed. Annie and Grinnell had been resident at the Campanile together since 2016.