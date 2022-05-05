UC Berkeley Falcons: Annie and Grinnell's Last Three Chicks are Hatching Right Now!

Annie and Grinnell's brood from 2021. After a public vote, the babies were named Fauci, Kaknu and Wek’-Wek’. (CalFalconCam)
The final brood of Annie and Grinnell, UC Berkeley's famous peregrine falcons, has begun hatching on top of the university Campanile.
The new chicks began arriving on Thursday morning, monitored and announced by the dedicated ornithologists of @calfalconcam on Twitter.
The first egg began to hatch at dawn:
And the first hatchling made an appearance a couple of hours later:
The babies, at this stage, look like tiny meat sacks with a few sparse white feathers, as the first arrival demonstrates.
The hatchling's two siblings are expected to arrive over the next 24 hours. But the trio is expected to consume the attention of falcon fans and UC Berkeley's ornithologists as they mature over the next 40 days or so.
Annie and Grinnell's fourteenth baby successfully making it out of its egg is cause for celebration. Concerns that none of the tiny toot-floofs would make it into the world went into overdrive on March 31, when Grinnell was hit and killed by a car. At that time, Annie was incubating two eggs at their nest—a task she wouldn't be able to complete alone.
Tributes to her beloved baby daddy, including flowers, photos and newspaper articles, were placed at the base of the Campanile in the days that followed. Annie and Grinnell had been resident at the Campanile together since 2016.
After Annie's repeated calls to Grinnell went unheeded (sob), she quickly acquired an attentive new mate. Within one day of Grinnell's departure, New Guy (as the internet initially dubbed him) started assisting Annie with egg-warming duties, food deliveries and nest defense at the Campanile. Annie felt so at ease with New Guy, she even laid a third egg. Ordinarily when a mated peregrine falcon loses their partner during breeding season, the nest gets abandoned. Final proof, if we needed it, that Annie is no ordinary falcon. (We kind of figured that out after she faked her own death at the end of February.)
Realizing Annie's new partnership was not a flash in the pan (like that mean falcon that hospitalized Grinnell back in Nov. 2021), a public vote was held to decide on an official name for New Guy. The best little stepdad in Berkeley was renamed Alden on April 18 after winning 29% of the vote, and beating out the names Lou, Archie, Savio, Takaki, Ed, Ned, Morgan and Calvin. Alden was named after Alden Miller, the ornithologist who took over as director of the university's Museum of Vertebrate Zoology after Joseph Grinnell died in 1939. (Annie is named after Annie Montague Alexander, the founder of the museum.)
Once all of the hatchlings are out, a vote will be held to decide what to name the last of Grinnell's offspring. The birds of last year's brood, which arrived between April 17 and 19, were named Fauci (for Dr. Anthony), Kaknu (the Ohlone name for falcon) and Wek’-Wek’ (the Miwok name for falcon). Names of prior chicks include Fiat, Lux, Berkelium, Californium and Lawrencium. (Though the current location of most of the babies is unknown, Lawrencium lives on Alcatraz.)
We will update this story as and when the other hatchlings arrive. CalFalconCam will host a live Q&A at the YouTube link below to answer all of your hatchling questions on Friday, May 6 at 3pm.
