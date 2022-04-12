This 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'-Inspired Almond Cookie is Made in Oakland

If the film made you hungry to try a localized version of the almond cookie for yourself, Annie’s is selling them as a limited-edition item through the end of April.

And yes, Wang says, having the opportunity to meet Yeoh in person at the reception for the premiere was as dreamy as she imagined it would be. The Malaysian-born actress bonded with Wang over their mutual love of Taiwanese pineapple cakes and expressed admiration for the way her almond cookie looked—a near-exact replica of the one in the film. And the cookies themselves were a hit: By the end of the night, all 850 that Wang had baked for the event had been eaten.

The 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'–inspired almond cookies are available via the Annie’s T Cakes website for $5 each or $27 for a half dozen, through the end of April. They ship anywhere in California, and they’re also available for pickup in Oakland.