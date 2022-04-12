This 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'-Inspired Almond Cookie is Made in Oakland

Here’s one to check off the bucket list: Baking cookies for global icon Michelle Yeoh.
That was the opportunity that presented itself last month to Oakland’s Annie Wang, of the vegan home bakery Annie’s T Cakes, when Yeoh was in San Francisco for a pre-screening of Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film stars Yeoh as Evelyn Wu, a beleaguered immigrant laundromat owner given the unlikely task of saving every universe in the multiverse.
If you’ve seen the film, you might recall the appearance of a smiley-faced almond cookie in an early scene—a gift for a cranky IRS inspector (played by Jamie Lee Curtis), whose audit of the Wu family business propels the story into its two-and-a-half-hour-long, action-packed, multiverse-spanning frenzy. “These are delicious,” Curtis’ character says of the cookie, which—very slight spoiler alert—then plays a role in one of the protagonist’s martial arts training arcs.