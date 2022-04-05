A New Bay Area Zine Wants to Keep Food Writing Weird

For her own contribution, “Pizza Is a Place,” Chen drew on her background as an architect to reimagine a slice of pizza as a landscape, from the spicy oil that pools inside each cup-like curl of pepperoni to the valley of dehydrated red sauce that forms at the foot of the crust.

It all looks very stylish—thanks in large part, Chen says, to the design work of Wolfman Books founder Justin Carder. And Chen is especially proud of how few professional writers and chefs contributed to the zine. Instead, she pulled favors from her broader community of Bay Area friends and acquaintances—artists and cooks, but also tech workers and other regular folks. “It’s mostly people who never write, or never take pictures, sharing something,” Chen says.

The title comes from an offhand comment that Chen’s partner made one time about being glad that the two of them saw “mouth to mouth” about a particular food trend that they despised. (“I thought it was so clever but also deep,” Chen says.) For her, the term also evokes oral traditions, verbal communication, kissing and the act of a mother bird feeding its baby.

Chen says she doesn’t consume enough food media to position Mouth2Mouth as any kind of overt critique. But at its core, the zine isn’t very concerned with the topics covered by more traditional, mainstream food publications—as illustrated by the phrases of interest that Chen lists off in the first issue's introduction: “cooks not just chefs, food-based experiences, anti-optimization, anti-listicle, general interest.”

Beyond that overarching mood board, Mouth2Mouth doesn’t stick to any overt theme. For the inaugural edition, Chen asked potential contributors to think broadly about family and memory. For the second issue, she hopes to solicit pieces that have something to do with matriarchs—though she acknowledges it’s hard to make specific demands when she doesn’t have a budget to pay contributors.

Those interested in submitting writing or art to the second issue of Mouth2Mouth should email Chen at hahallie@gmail.com by April 15. Her hope is to produce and print the issue in time to sell it at this year’s San Francisco Art Book Fair, July 15–17, where she’ll have a table.

Otherwise, Mouth2Mouth isn’t easy to snag. Copies of the first issue ($15) are available periodically via the Oakland home-based indie art book printing house, Floss Editions. For the time being, the zine doesn’t exist in digital form on the internet.