Before I Became a Food Writer, I Was a Chowhound

Leff’s belief was that “chowhounds” were fundamentally different from “foodies,” whom he despised. “Foodies eat where they’re told,” he wrote in his “Chowhound Manifesto,” which, for years, was the first post that greeted every new user to the site. “Chowhounds blaze trails. They comb through neighborhoods for culinary treasure. They despise hype.”

It was a community that, at its core, placed a premium on hedonism. Deliciousness was an equal-opportunity player. You might not find it at a fine dining restaurant, the site’s devotees believed, or an “artisanal” food spot approved by the restaurant critic at the paper of record. Instead, you might find it at a little pupusa counter in the back of a convenience store. You might find it at Popeye’s or Grocery Outlet.

While subsequent review sites like Yelp provided a platform for the restaurant-going masses, Chowhound prided itself on offering a home to the expert food explorer—the person who had eaten and documented every single al pastor taco in Fruitvale, or the post-doctoral researcher from China who translated local restaurants’ special menus and arcane food-related historical texts in their spare time. A super-user named “Ruth Lafler” introduced me to the pleasures of an hours-long taco crawl; another who went by “rworange” first inspired my curiosity about the culinary delights of Richmond and San Pablo. Meanwhile, Leff himself wrote that he, in fact, actively sought to repel the kind of casual posters who might fill the message board with “trendy ditz.”

It wasn’t necessarily a formula for mainstream success.

And yet Chowhound endured. The creaky, mostly monochrome message board survived the rise of Facebook, Twitter and photo-driven, aesthetically pleasing food blogs. It outlived GeoCities. It outlived Michael Bauer’s tenure as the San Francisco Chronicle food critic. And its ethos stayed largely the same, even after Chowhound’s 2006 acquisition by San Francisco-based CNET Networks and, in 2008, that company’s subsequent merger with CBS Interactive.

Eventually, as so often happens, the website’s new corporate ownership instituted a series of “improvements”—a five-star rating system, a sleeker interface, larger fonts and a tag-based organizational system. Meant to increase the site’s mass appeal, the changes ultimately alienated the site’s core users. One final flurry of market-chasing meddling, in 2015, was the final straw: A mass exodus ensued. Melanie Wong, a retired pharmaceutical executive and longtime poster on Chowhound’s Bay Area board, called it “the Great Rift.”

Almost overnight, activity on even the most popular regional discussion boards slowed to a trickle—just a few posts a day, contrasted with the peak years, when there might have been a couple hundred. In the past two or three years, especially, many of the boards would go for several weeks without a single post.

Sampson Shen, who posted on Chowhound under the user name “ckshen,” was one of those who migrated from the site in 2015. He wound up creating his own alternative: a not-for-profit discussion forum called Hungry Onion that he hosts on a monthly budget of less than $100. It’s probably the closest thing on the web right now to the old Chowhound: It has a similar stripped-down aesthetic, and counts a large number of Chowhound exiles among its frequent contributors.

Still, Shen admits that Hungry Onion would struggle to even come close to the vibrancy of Chowhound’s golden age when, in any given discussion thread, you might have 20 knowledgeable posters writing in-depth analyses of the merits of a particular dish. An immigrant from Hong Kong, Shen says that while he knew quite a bit about his own culture’s cuisine, Chowhound provided him access to deep knowledge about so many other genres of food. Hungry Onion simply doesn’t have the critical mass of active members to do that to the same extent.

“To have a site that resembles half the richness of Chowhound’s conversation, we would need to have twice as many contributors,” he says.

Still, Shen doesn’t quite agree that Chowhound is a relic of the past. Even if “general chatter” has migrated to social networks like Facebook and Twitter, he believes there’s still a place for specialized knowledge—for the kind of nuanced and esoteric food discussions that take place on his site. Look at the online forums for computer programmers, for instance, Shen says. “They’re doing just fine.”