The headlines this week—"A's Ignite Mother of All Baseball Fire Sales with Matt Olson, Chris Bassitt Trades," to quote the San Francisco Chronicle—give us long-suffering fans another example of why the team being represented by a white elephant—an unwanted gift—is an all-too-apt, self-fulfilling prophecy.

So yeah, someone check on Stomper, and make sure he's OK.

He's seen this scheme every six or seven years. The team gets some great young prospects and raises their skill levels and name recognition over a few seasons. The team plays well—sometimes even making it to the playoffs—only to fall short and leave fans wondering if it will ever find that one piece it always seems to need to turn into a serious title contender.

But during the offseason, and sometimes even mid-season, instead of buying in, the A's front office sells out. They get rid of talented players and replace them with more prospects, journeymen, and utility players in order to keep the payroll low. There's a whole movie about it.

After this offseason, when Major League Baseball's owners locked out their players over labor disagreements, I see things haven't changed much.

Just this week, the team got rid of superstar third baseman Matt Chapman, sending him across the northern border to Toronto. His corner-mate over at first, Matt Olson, was sent south to the Atlanta Braves. One of the team's top pitchers, Chris Bassitt? Sent to the New York Mets.

These names follow behind the likes of all-stars Marcus Semien, Josh Donaldson, and many more who came through The Town bearing gifts, only to be passed to the next team.

Who could forget when Yoenis Cespedes was traded just before his T-shirt giveaway game at the Coliseum? [Damn, you're killing me. This one was heartbreaking.—Ed.]

Yeah, there's plenty of reasons not to give the A's your money.

Especially when you consider all they've done to move closer to downtown—a move that isn't looking too promising after this week's vote by the Seaport Planning Advisory Committee, who recommended that the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission maintain the Howard Terminal waterfront site for maritime use. It's not the final straw for the plan, but it means that the future of the A's in Oakland boils down to yet another hearing, this time on June 2.

In an interview, team president Dave Kaval told ABC 7's Casey Pratt of a backup plan: The team is getting close to picking a site for a stadium in Vegas, because, you know, this is business.

I bet it'd be hot as hell in that elephant suit in Vegas. Really, has anyone checked on Stomper? I'm worried about him. No one has seen more players come and go than my gray pachyderm friend.

He was there for the crazy joy and playoff heartbreak of the 2012 and 2013 seasons (damn you, Verlander). In 2002, he was in the building for Tejada's MVP season and the 20-game winning streak. For the evolution of Hudson, Mulder and Zito. And for the emergence of the latest crop of stars the team didn't hold onto.