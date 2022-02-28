How Artist Felicia Rice Rebuilt Her Life After Losing Her Home in a Wildfire

Moving Parts Press was housed in the downstairs level of the Bonny Doon home Rice rented with her husband for 25 years. Most of their possessions and Rice’s equipment burned, including 190 cases of irreplaceable European moveable type. Many book editions listed on the Moving Parts Press website are now accompanied with a note: “Out of print due to 8/20 fire.”

But beyond a dollar-sign value of items lost (which is in the hundreds of thousands), the emotional toll was enormous. The fire destroyed an archive of Rice’s artwork and that of her parents, the artists Miriam and Ray Rice. Family photos and heirlooms went up in smoke: the house was the childhood home of her sons Gabe and Will, the latter of whom is better known as the Oakland music producer and multi-instrumentalist Wax Roof. The family became one of the many who couldn’t afford to return to the Santa Cruz area after being displaced by environmental disaster.

“For her to press onward without missing a beat, damn near within months of the house burning down, it made me see, like, ‘Damn, I can’t freeze or spiral. Let me talk to her about what’s motivating her,’” says Will, adding that his mom’s perseverance gave him the resolve to continue making music during the pandemic. “And she was like, ‘I don’t survive to be making a statement. My survival is a statement.’”

Rice was fortunate to own a modest home in Mendocino that once belonged to her parents. She spent a large portion of her childhood there, and her parents, who once worked with apprentices of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo, were founding faculty members at the Mendocino Art Center. As a publisher, she’s always collaborating with poets, scholars, activists and artists around Northern California and beyond. So her creative community sprang into action to help her recover.

A GoFundMe with 769 backers raised $86,000 and counting to help build a new Moving Parts Press studio, which is still in the works after a lengthy permitting process. People donated letterpress equipment. Borcich and Whitehill, who is the former poet laureate of Ukiah, wrote about Rice’s story for Mendocino’s Real Estate Magazine, which Borcich publishes.

Book Arts Mendocino came together “because they embraced me,” says Rice. “The Partners Gallery saw the story and they said, ‘We’d love to do a show of your work.’ And then I started proposing that it be more than just in the galleries—that the bookstore, the museums and the libraries would all be interested in contributing. The calligraphy people and the book binders and everybody. The book arts umbrella is huge, and I’m very interested in the power of the community of bookmakers.”

Over the past two months, the festival has animated the Mendocino coast with exhibitions, workshops, poetry open mics, artist talks and tours. (Meanwhile, an exhibition of artist books by Enrique Chagoya, many of which were published by Moving Parts Press, are on display at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco through March 6.) The way the community came together around Rice has motivated her to keep harnessing their collective power for environmental and social justice advocacy.