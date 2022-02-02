Accusations of Bullying, Transphobia Prompt Asian Art Museum Departures

Emily never returned to work at the museum. Since her departure, a picture has emerged of the toxic atmosphere in the museum’s contemporary art department, a dynamic known to museum leadership. At the center of that picture: a disconnect between the institution’s public-facing objectives and its internal working relationships. One of the most recent shows to open at the Asian Art Museum is Seeing Gender, which includes examples of gender fluidity and subversion in Asian art.

Just before the end of her leave, Emily quit, sending an email to union members announcing her departure on Oct. 27, 2021.

“I envisioned myself staying at the museum and in this position for longer because I really cared about the work that I did and found it extremely fulfilling,” Emily wrote. “However, the completely inappropriate behavior of my supervisor has forced me to make this decision. I’ve decided that I can no longer sacrifice my safety, dignity, and mental health for the sake of my career.”

A rare grievance filed

Emily was the third staff member from the contemporary art department to leave in just over two years. All three former employees name Chen’s actions as a manager—citing transphobia, bullying and varying degrees of unprofessional behavior—as primary or contributing reasons for leaving the institution.

The museum, however, does not see these departures as connected.

“The Asian Art Museum’s turnover rate has been very stable for many years,” the museum said in a statement provided to KQED. “We do our best to nurture development and growth for our staff. We’re proud when staff take on new roles at prominent institutions, knowing that their time at the Asian Art Museum helped pave the way.”

The museum declined to make Chen available for an interview.

Because Emily was the only employee who made a formal complaint to HR—and took the further step to file a grievance through the union—the July meeting is the only such incident with a paper trail. Emily was aware of this. Even though she didn’t expect a tangible outcome from the grievance, filing it meant her experience would reach museum leadership.

“I just wanted to make sure that the right people knew,” she says.

The Asian Art Museum’s union stewards say it’s rare for museum employees to file grievances. While staffers may come to them with complaints of harassment or bullying by their managers, it’s extraordinarily challenging, they say, to get anyone to put anything down in writing because of a fear of retaliation.

“I’m here to help these members, and when they hide away like that I can’t help them—it’s really heartbreaking to watch,” says union steward Michael Hubbard, who works at the museum as a facilities coordinator. “In the end, we’ve seen this happen: the easiest course of action is eventually these employees end up resigning because there’s nowhere else to go.”

Similarly, if there isn’t a recorded incident to investigate, the museum can’t be faulted for ignoring a larger problem.

“We continue to proactively invite union leadership to provide specific examples of bullying or share incidents when workplace culture does not align with our values or offer actionable suggestions about how to positively evolve workplace culture at the museum,” the museum wrote in a statement. (The museum recently hired its first director of inclusion and belonging; that employee started work on Jan. 31.)

On Dec. 20, union membership sent a letter to museum leadership and requested that Chen be removed from her position as head of contemporary art. The letter alleges Chen remains antagonistic to colleagues, exhibiting a lack of collaboration, harassment and lack of professional boundaries.

“These constitute a toxic work environment,” the letter reads.

But to museum leadership, the case is closed.

“The museum has taken appropriate measures to ensure any substantiated incidents remain isolated and do not recur in the future,” the museum said in the statement. “The process is prompt, thorough, and effective and it worked here in the same way it has worked before when various workplace issues and conflicts arise.”

A non-traditional approach

When Chen joined the Asian Art Museum in January 2019, a flurry of media excitement surrounded the museum’s choice for its first head of contemporary art. This reporter participated in the fanfare.

Chen was a local art-world celebrity, but not an obvious choice for the position. In the statement provided to KQED, the museum now says that was precisely the reason why she was recruited for the job: “She brings with her a non-traditional, non-academic, and extremely dynamic perspective on the power of uplifting marginalized voices and broadening institutional platforms.”