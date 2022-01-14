Remembering Wild Nights at Luka’s, Where Oakland Partied Together

“Black nightlife was strategically removed,” says community advocate and event organizer Chaney Turner. “That’s when you had a ghost town, pretty much, downtown. OPD would sit in front, pretty much intimidating the owners and staff, and providing ‘security’ or whatever, and sending these venues these crazy ass bills.”

W

hen Lukas opened in 2004, there were few places in town where hip-hop thrived outside of house parties and underground warehouses. “There was definitely this excitement that there was a legit venue that was supporting real hip-hop DJs,” remembers DJ Platurn, who DJed at Luka’s on First Fridays from its early days until about 2011. “Oasis was around, and was Geoffey’s Inner Circle was around. But this was the new spot, and we hadn’t seen a new spot that was at this caliber come along in I don't know how long. ... It was a big deal for Oakland, I definitely remember that.”

“My original vision was I wanted to make it like going to Kool Herc’s place in 1972—DJs cuttin’ it up, showing off their skills, not just playing records,” says co-owner Mitchell.

When he and Alderete started the business, he had previous experience waiting tables but had never run a bar or restaurant, let alone a nightclub. He enlisted DJ Wisdom, who booked the first parties at Luka’s and helped Mitchell network with other DJs. DJ Platurn and DJ Spair started a party called Flashback Fridays after Mitchell wrote an email to the address on the back of their mixtape from their influential DJ collective, Oakland Faders.

By the mid 2000s, the First Friday art walk started drawing a punk and hipster crowd to downtown, and the hyphy movement was in full swing. The excitement of young, creative energy was in the air. Underground scenes percolated, invigorated by the rise of early social media and sustained by an abundance of cheap real estate. Luka’s was a place where all these different kinds of people could meet.

“There just wasn’t a ton of stuff to choose from, and there was an energy involved with our night that people were really attracted to,” says DJ Platurn. “That was for sure an undeniable thing that I remember pretty fondly as far as an Oakland nightlife energy goes, where you’re seeing people from literally every walk of life and all ages, the whole nine, all coming to party for the right reasons. ... The drinks were always super heavy, the bartenders were always really generous with their pours. People would be hammered, having a blast. Dancing the whole night. The walls would fucking sweat in that place on our nights. It was hardcore.”

Over the years, Luka’s nightlife programming continued to evolve: there were nights for salsa and reggae, and local celebrities like Pam the Funkstress (who DJed for Prince and Boots Riley’s The Coup) regularly showed up. After DJ Platurn and DJ Spair moved on, KMEL’s Lexx Jonez held down the First Friday slot.

“When First Fridays were going on outside, it was usually people’s first stop,” he says. “It was a meeting place for artists and DJs and everybody, period.”

DJ Aebl Dee started his party, Fresh Steps on a New Lawn, in 2008 to celebrate Black excellence after Barack Obama was elected. The monthly showcase continued at Luka’s for 10 years, and became a place for emerging rappers to sharpen their skills. Bay Area artists who eventually became nationally recognized—IAMSU, P-Lo, Ian Kelly, Duckwrth—had some of their first performances there. Veterans like Zion I and Mac Mall showed up, too. And there were even live instrumentalists: hip-hop orchestra Ensemble Mik Nawooj performed, and so did hip-hop, rock and cumbia group Bang Data.

“It was such an intimate show—it was no stress,” says Aebl Dee. “You showed up, handed me a flashdrive and just got up on the stage and went for it.”

W

hile Luka’s is set to close at the end of the month, HP Investors hasn’t officially announced new plans for the site. Razing the building to put up a hotel is one possibility. For many longtime Oakland residents, that prospect indicates a trend towards homogeny and more corporate ownership, and less of what makes the city vibrant.

“Each time we lose a space, we’re losing a bit of culture,” says Chaney Turner. “We’re losing memories that have been made, friendships with different people.”

Noting the empty storefronts downtown, Turner says, “The city has to do more to protect our small businesses across the board so we can protect jobs.”

“The reason why people come to places like Oakland, even San Francisco, New York, is because there’s a culture there,” says Brothers & Sisters’ DJ Dedan. “When you start stripping that culture away, what are you gonna have? You have a hotel but there’s no reason to go to Oakland anymore because there’s nothing there.”

Aebl Dee takes a more optimistic view. He recently started spinning at Continental Club, a historic blues venue that just reopened in West Oakland, and he’s a resident DJ on First Fridays at Hello Stranger with DJ Platurn, who is the talent buyer and promoter there. “Oakland nightlife is gonna be here,” he says.