The (Not-So) Secret Second Life of Your Amazon Returns

She is not the only person who does this. There are different genres of these videos. People who are clothing oriented do them. I've seen a bunch of people who are tech oriented crow about getting $2,000 worth of "tech" for $150 or something and then open the box and find a lot of mislabeled cables and printer ink and, often, one or two things that really were sold for a pretty high price and really do seemingly work; you just don't get to decide what they are. (I once saw a stray, apparently unopened Anova sous vide machine—a pretty decent grab—show up in a clothing pallet, and the person was like, "Eh, I don't know what this is." Similarly, one guy got a Dire Straits record on vinyl and said, "Never heard of them.")

Of course, the reveals—It's a hot styling tool for your hair! It's expensive earbuds! It's a Nespresso!—are only the beginning of figuring out what you've actually done. Because these things have been returned. That means many have been opened, many have been used, many have been found wanting in some way. Again: Many have been used. I saw a guy who was pretty psyched about a pair of earbuds until he saw ... the evidence that they had been in someone's ears. Ditto a shaver that had been used to shave someone's ... something before being returned.

One couple I have seen has actually done a couple of rounds of tracking how much money they can make by buying and trying to resell (like on Facebook Marketplace) the items in a pallet. They have found it to be ... somewhat unsatisfying. The woman estimated that once she accounted for her time, she earned about 12 bucks an hour "flipping" a pallet, after quite a bit of effort. It's better than nothing!

But I don't think the actual monetary gain is the goal here at all. It's the surprise of it and the performance of it. And it's the promise of getting something for nothing, even if the something is not something you want. These folks use the word "worth" in the stretchiest and most generous way possible—"This is worth $300!" just means that's what it was being sold for on Amazon. The fact that something was once sold for a particular price does not actually imbue it with that substantive value (ask the people who invested in Theranos).