Elizabeth Holmes, Convicted of Fraud, is More Fascinating Than Ever

But the gender dynamics in the Theranos story pull in multiple directions. Skepticism—lack of faith in one's work and ability—can be the result of bias. But maybe in this case, the many powerful men pulled into her orbit as investors or board members or public allies—or, in some cases, credulous journalists—were less skeptical of her than they might have been if she weren't a young woman. Maybe they just didn't have their antennae up. When you see the way men like George Schultz acted around her, it doesn't seem patronizing as much as just paternal. Introducing her in 2015, Schultz said his first thought when he met her was that she seemed like a friend of his granddaughter's. He claimed that he quickly realized he'd underestimated her, and he began to rave about her accomplishments. But did he really understand the ways he'd underestimated her?

What if the most important sexist misapprehension of Elizabeth Holmes was that some of her backers believed young women to be less driven, less capable, and therefore less dangerous to take at their word than young men? What if they underestimated not just her abilities, but also her ruthlessness? What if she keenly understood sexism and used it to her advantage? And what if, given the way Silicon Valley works, the way tech works, the way big money works, a woman less willing to exploit sexism would not have stood a chance?

Vanessa Friedman wrote in the New York Times recently about Holmes' image makeover before and at her trial. She described it as a transformation "from black-clad genius to besuited milquetoast." Whatever the purpose of that change was, it's hard to deny that the Elizabeth Holmes of her trial was a very different one from the Elizabeth you will see in any footage that was taken during the highest highs of her publicity swings. As the aforementioned Theranos enthusiast I am, I almost didn't recognize her the first time I saw her during her trial. Different hair, different makeup, different clothes, different bearing, the abandonment of every element of her Theranos-era style. (Except, of course, her deep voice, which I have considered mostly a distraction—if she artificially started speaking in a lower voice at some point because people didn't take her seriously, that's a modest and understandable manipulation.)

This question also got a lot more prickly when Holmes testified about sexual and emotional abuse she said she suffered at the hands of Sunny Balwani, her significantly older former boyfriend and her number-two at Theranos. Raising the issue of intimate partner abuse in the context of this trial, to suggest Balwani was really the driver of the bad acts at Theranos, was really complicated to navigate, only partly because so much of what had been reported about Elizabeth Holmes had focused on how forceful she was, how in charge.

More to come

Pop culture is not through with Elizabeth Holmes. Apple has a movie coming (perhaps not the connection to Apple that Holmes dreamed of) in which Jennifer Lawrence will play her. Adam McKay (The Big Short) is directing, so it's probably not going to be a particularly flattering portrait. Hulu has a limited series coming much sooner, in March, in which Holmes is played by Amanda Seyfried. There were two podcasts, at least one big book, a big documentary ... it only makes sense that there will be two high-profile fictional Elizabeths as well.

I know myself. I will watch both.