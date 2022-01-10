BottleRock Lineup: Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots, Luke Combs, More for 2022

Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs will headline BottleRock 2022 in Napa.

The lineup for the Memorial Day festival also includes California rap supergroup Mount Westmore (Too Short, E-40, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube), The Black Crowes, Pitbull, CHVRCHES, Bleachers, Spoon, BANKS, Alessia Cara, SAINt JHN, Grandmaster Flash, Fantastic Negrito and many more.

BottleRock is scheduled to return at the kickoff of festival season, May 27–29, 2022, after a canceled festival in 2020 and a pandemic-delayed festival last year. That edition of BottleRock, in October 2021, brought over 100,000 spectators to see headliners Guns N’ Roses, Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion.

Three-day passes to this year's festival go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 10am Pacific Time. Three-day passes start at $379 for general admission, with varying VIP tiers of $899, $1,699, $1,799, and—ahem—$4,995.

Full lineup below.