KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Arts & Culture

BottleRock Lineup: Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots, Luke Combs, More for 2022

Gabe Meline
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Metallica, P!nk, Luke Combs and Twenty One Pilots headline BottleRock 2022 at the Napa Valley Expo in May.  (Artist photos courtesy BottleRock)

Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots and Luke Combs will headline BottleRock 2022 in Napa.

The lineup for the Memorial Day festival also includes California rap supergroup Mount Westmore (Too Short, E-40, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube), The Black Crowes, Pitbull, CHVRCHES, Bleachers, Spoon, BANKS, Alessia Cara, SAINt JHN, Grandmaster Flash, Fantastic Negrito and many more.

BottleRock is scheduled to return at the kickoff of festival season, May 27–29, 2022, after a canceled festival in 2020 and a pandemic-delayed festival last year. That edition of BottleRock, in October 2021, brought over 100,000 spectators to see headliners Guns N’ Roses, Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion.

Three-day passes to this year's festival go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 10am Pacific Time. Three-day passes start at $379 for general admission, with varying VIP tiers of $899, $1,699, $1,799, and—ahem—$4,995.

Full lineup below.

Sponsored

Metallica
P!nk
Twenty One Pilots
Luke Combs
The Black Crowes
Kygo
Pitbull
Greta Van Fleet
Mount Westmore (featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort)
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
CHVRCHES
Bleachers
Spoon
BANKS
Alessia Cara
SAINt JHN
Vance Joy
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Silversun Pickups
The Wailers featuring Julian Marley
Iration
Greensky Bluegrass
grandson
Amos Lee
Yola
Tai Verdes
MisterWives
Marcus King
FLETCHER
Bahamas
Noah Kahan
Grandmaster Flash
Marc E. Bassy
Fantastic Negrito
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
Skip Marley
Kikagaku Moyo
Royal & the Serpent
Aly & AJ
Justus Bennetts
Wild Rivers
Kinky
Tessa Violet
Dorothy
Foy Vance
The Brothers Comatose
JORDY
Blu DeTiger
Atlas Genius
Jake Wesley Rogers
The Happy Fits
Djo
Ana Tijoux
Allison Ponthier
Hot Milk
Diamante Eléctrico
DE'WAYNE
Madame Gandhi
Liily
The Suffers
Motherfolk
Eliza & The Delusionals
William Prince
James Tormé
Taipei Houston
Bastardane
OTTTO
Niko Rubio
Peter Collins
Jharrel Jerome
Ron Artis II
Full Moonalice
The Alive
Jaleh
Kosha Dillz
Chelsea Effect
The Silverado Pickups
Napa Valley Youth Symphony