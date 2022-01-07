New Year, New Routine With This Fitness Entrepreneur





It's a new year, you know the routine: time to work on developing a new routine.

That's why this week we're talking to fitness entrepreneur Lisa Baugh. She breaks down what it takes to develop a consistent plan for fitness, mental health and spiritual wellbeing.

Baugh is the co-owner of Fit Evolution on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland. Inside its doors, Baugh leads people, mostly women, through rigorous workouts that include lifting, boxing, and more. This, coupled with accountability systems, helps folks stay on track.

Baugh says her methodology was birthed out of her own need to make some drastic life changes. And with the assistance and participation of her community, she's seen her practice grow.

As we get this new year started, Baugh shares a few tips to assist in reaching your goals.

