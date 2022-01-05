In 2017, artist Squeak Carnwath and community organizer Gary Knecht turned two windows on a Jack London Square warehouse into an alternative gallery space, exhibiting artists two slightly-above-street-level windows for about two months at a time. This low lift, heavy impact mode of exhibiting work was all the more important starting in March 2020, when opportunities for showing and seeing art became few and far between. There’s still time to catch paintings by Michael S. Moore through Jan. 12, then roll by two days later to see Julia Couzens’ textile-based constructions.

‘Image Gardeners’

Jan. 14–April 30

McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, San Francisco

In this group show, “image gardeners” refers to artists who do not snap pictures and move on opportunistically, but cultivate relationships, preserve memories and collaborate with their subjects. Spanning eight decades of photographic work, the show includes portraits by Diane Arbus and Vivian Maier alongside newly commissioned work by locals like Marcel Pardo Ariza, Carolyn Drake and Chanell Stone. An accompanying short film program, curated by former SFMOMA film program manager Gina Basso, seen only, heard only through someone else’s description, features work by and about women and non-binary artists.

Sahar Khoury, ‘Orchard’

Jan. 15–Feb. 18

Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco

In Oakland sculptor Sahar Khoury’s second show in the Tenderloin gallery, the artist presents “landscapes” made of metal, ceramic, paper mâché and “wood pruned from the artists’ own walnut and apple trees.” Khoury’s richly textured multimedia works often incorporate surprising combinations of made and found materials, mingling various fasteners (hardware, belts) with glazed ceramic surfaces bearing satisfying traces of the artist’s hands.

Janet Delaney, ‘New York in the 80s’

Nick Lawrence, ‘Lower East Side Teenagers in the 1960s’

Jan. 15–Feb. 26

EUQINOM, San Francisco

While Janet Delaney is perhaps best known as a prescient documentarian of San Francisco’s changing South of Market neighborhood in the ’70s and ’80s, but around the same time she also turned her lens to the early morning streets of New York—a place she visited while couriering for a local photo lab. Wandering through Chinatown into SoHo and further north, Delaney captured street life, architecture and fashion in beautiful medium-format color film, images now gathered in the new book Red Eye to New York. Alongside her own work, Delaney curates a show of black-and-white images by Berkeley artist Nick Lawrence, who photographed his students—Lower East Side junior high schoolers—in the 1960s.

BLATANT: A Forum on Art, Joy and Rage

Jan. 18, 4–5:30pm

Museum of the African Diaspora via Zoom

This month, the “live zine series” hosted by curator Ashara Ekundayo features Bay Area artist Erica Deeman and Ypsilanti, Michigan-based artist Ricky Weaver in a conversation about their practices and experiences. At a moment when many Bay Area institutions have fully returned to in-person events, it’s great to see MoAD bringing a hybridized approach to their programming —and fully taking advantage of the virtual meeting space’s ability to bring disparately located people together for meaningful discussions.

Cathy Lu, ‘Interior Garden’

Jan. 20–Dec. 17

Chinese Culture Center, San Francisco

Richmond artist Cathy Lu presents a year-long exhibition of new, large-scale ceramics, referencing two creation myths: the Immortal Peach Garden and the Garden of Eden. The show promises to become a contemplative space—one where visitors can reflect on the promises versus the realities of life in the United States of immigrants and people of color. Given what Lu was able to accomplish in the very small space of Irving Street Projects for her steamy 2018 installation Peach Garden, the more expansive opportunities at the CCC won’t disappoint.

Chris Martin, ‘Ancient of Time’

Jan. 22–April 16

ICA San Francisco

Before the new Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco officially opens in the fall of 2022, the space will play host to a series of temporary programs called “Meantime.” Up first: a pop-up parlor offering flash tattoos, helmed by Oakland artist Chris Martin. The offerings, available for $250–$400, are variations on the themes Martin uses in his black-and-white textile work to explore issues related to growing up Black in the Deep South (arrows, panthers, chains, nooses). As an inaugural project, this one sets the tone for the ICA’s proposed future: a venue that places its trust in artists’ hands.

‘Edith Heath: A Life in Clay’

Jan. 29–Oct. 30

Oakland Museum of California