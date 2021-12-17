Breaking Isolation and Building Bridges





This country is extremely divided, always has been.

When you combine the issues of racism, sexism and other isms that have plagued us for ages and mix in the division that's risen over this drawn out pandemic, you could see why some people might feel comfortable and complacent in their silos.

But let's do something about it.

I'm asking you to get out of that comfort zone, reach out and connect with another person or group. It's a simple ask: build a bridge.

This week, for the final Rightnowish episode of 2021, I'm encouraging you all to take a step toward building bridges by making some community connections. Take a listen and let's get into it.

This podcast episode was produced by Marisol Medina-Cadena.

