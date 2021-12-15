After Starring in a Film in Oakland, Another Talented Entertainer Heads to LA

“My motivation to leave,” says Miles during a phone call, “is knowing that in L.A. the resources are vast.” He says the Bay has networks and connections, but “not all of the tools necessary for all artists to flourish.”

This is something I hear often, and each time the truth hurts. The cost of living and the over-policing of hip-hop venues are just two of the many elements that make it hard to have a sustainable infrastructure where artists can grow out here. That, plus Los Angeles was built for show business.





Despite efforts from folks like EMPIRE’s Ghazi Shami, who told me earlier this year that he purposely keeps his highly successful label headquartered in San Francisco in effort grow the local industry, it’s still a pretty clear that this region is constantly exporting creative talent.

An interesting conversation on this topic took place on Twitter a few weeks back, when The Thizzler’s Russell North posted, “Bay Area artists need to leave in order to touch the masses. Not saying you have to move. But once you [conquer] home, you have to expand or you stay stagnant.”

In the comments, some people complained that rappers have to have “The Bay sound” to get local support. Others argued that getting away from your home in order to grow is applicable to all forms of art.

It makes sense for a lot of artists. Pinole’s P-Lo, who lives in L.A., had his imprint all over the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack from last summer. Earlier this year, Richmond’s Jane Handcock told me she's moving to Southern California. A few weeks later, she had multiple features on Snoop Dogg’s latest release, Algorithm.

Atlanta has been a second home for Bay Area artists for decades—Too $hort spent time there in the ’90s, when his career was at a pinnacle. Recently, East Oakland's Capolow told me about the benefits of moving there.

Even New York is a viable option for artists like J-Walt, who is attending college at NYU. He's one of the many bicoastal creatives who come from the Bay. He maintains balance by doing things like freestyling with Sway last week and doing a show in San Francisco this coming weekend.