Bay Area Ghostwriter Behind Hip Hop's Biggest Names Takes Center Stage





Jane Handcock has written for some of the top names in music, and now it's her turn to step into the limelight.

She's an R&B vocalist from Richmond, who has penned songs for the likes of Kelly Rowland, Rick Ross, Teddy Riley and Tyrese. A few years ago she was working closely with Raphael Saadiq. And lately, she's been rocking the stage more, dropping songs as part of the Grand Nationxl collective, and producing solo projects.

While Jane got her start singing in East Bay churches, she's since relocated to Los Angeles where she's on the verge of releasing new work under the guidance of the legendary Snoop Dogg.

This week, we discuss how Jane is handling the pivot from being "the most known unknown" ghostwriter out here, to being a star in her own right.

