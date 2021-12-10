I Left My Pod For This: Your Stories of Re-Entering the World in 2021

“Performing at Stern Grove [with The Seshen] def felt like a re-emergence. That was the first time the band was back on stage in front of an audience since we played our album release party, February 2020. I remember the first time hearing the crowd cheer after the end of a song that day. Chills, and it almost brought me to tears.” — Kumar Butler, Oakland

“Performing live in front of an audience at [Woodside cultural center] Filoli a few weeks back. Suddenly, it felt like things were opening up again and that we're getting back on track!” — James Lanman, San Francisco

“My full-time job is singing and playing guitar in a cover band called The Roxy Gunn Project. Our very first gig back was super weird. We’d been streaming for over a year and just playing in my living room in front of a camera. All of sudden we were in front of nearly one hundred people who weren’t allowed, at that time, to dance, cheer, or sing along. They could clap if they wanted but that was it. It was quite a sight! Not to mention we had to essentially relearn how to perform for an audience again. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t winded after the first two songs.” — Roxy Gunn, Las Vegas

Still Waiting...

“Transplant recipients like me are still in our pods. I'm 53 and I had a kidney transplant 14 years ago. Transplant drugs increase the risk for contracting illnesses—it's possible to be hospitalized for something like food poisoning. I've had three full doses of the vaccine, which they hope will bring up my immune response closer to the average person's response with two doses. Since the start of the pandemic we've had everything delivered. We stopped eating out completely, including no take out. We only do outdoor activities, even with vaccinated family and friends. I miss simple things like hanging out with my kid without anyone taking a C19 test, museums, open studio events, concerts, wandering the aisles of Trader Joe's for snacks, and having coffee indoors with friends. I've adjusted to outdoor art events, attending online art lectures and workshops, coffee in the park, and watching live streams of our son's performances—but I don't know when life will shift for my little family. I've been doing risk assessment for 14 years since my transplant, wearing masks when needed, washing my hands all the time. But now feeling isolated and left behind by the world—feeling the threat of other people's ignorance—is taking its toll. 'Return to the world' is a long ways away.” — Sarah Logan, East Bay

“What are we acting like the pandemic is over?! It's still in full swing last time I checked...” — @melancholera, Instagram

Personal Commitments

“The first time I was in a large crowd of people was in June of 2021 at my college graduation at the University of Oregon. Things had to be changed such as the ceremony was moved outdoors instead of inside our basketball arena like it always is. There was a mask requirement and, being college students, not a lot of people followed it. But it was still super nice to have an in-person ceremony of some sort.” — Ashley Ng, Danville

“I joined a fitness center that held its classes outdoors. When we were finally able to workout indoors, it was like 'Wow! We can be inside together!' It felt hopeful, like things were getting better. I recently let down my guard (i.e. my mask) to eat inside my home with a good friend. Now with the new virus, I will not do that again.” — Julie Twichell, Berkeley

“When I flew home to NYC to visit my family at the end of July, I was cautiously excited. Ironically, I am more nervous about my visit at end of the year, despite being boostered.” — Vicki Shu, Oakland

Getting Creative

“Being an artist, seeing exhibits was the best way for me to come back into the world. After my second shot, being a senior and getting vaccinated earlier, in April I went to the Immersive van Gogh experience. Surrounded in beauty inspired two solid weeks of studio work.” — Denys Adida, Oakland

“Gallery openings and artist talks!” — Max Blue, San Francisco

“I wrote a book entitled, Travels With An Artist. It is the story of my pioneer Alaskan family as well as incidents of my very exciting life as an artist, anecdotes from experiences and ending with my the way I managed COVID. The last year was hard but I hope for a better year ahead.” — Helen Ann Licht, Berkeley

Hitting the Movies

“I got to see Rocky Horror for the first time in the theater this year! For Pride! In costume! With everything these past two years it was such a pleasure. And now a tradition—I've started going to the Balboa Theatre the last Saturday of each month to watch the Bawdy Caste.” — Shaylyn Martos, Oakland