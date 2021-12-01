Vân-Ánh Võ’s ‘Songs of Strength’ Opens a Multilingual, Multi-Genre Musical Conversation

Võ often performs for Vietnamese communities around California, but she’s also eagerly sought out collaborators who know little of her homeland. Her commitment to incorporating other traditions, languages and musical practices into her music flows from her sense of herself as a work in progress, “a traditional artist still taking classes with my masters,” Võ says during a video call from her home in the El Cerrito hills.

“I never think I can finish learning,” she says. “They provide a time machine to go back to the past, and I have to create music that reflects my thinking and future generations.”

At their best, the encounters are win-win, an exchange that breaks down barriers between people and deepens one’s art. “I can get influences and give influences, which can help us get closer,” she says. “A lot of people are afraid of sharing. They think whatever they have will be stolen away. I’m not afraid of that. I never use any technique or school of thought to replace what I am, only to make my technique and instrument better.”

Saturday’s concert is part of Cal Performances’ Illuminations: “Place and Displacement” series, which features performances, public programs and academic events designed to investigate the ripples of migration and demographic change. No stranger to Cal Performances audiences, Võ has performed at Zellerbach Hall several times in collaboration with Kronos Quartet, most recently in 2018 in the fully staged opera My Lai by composer Jonathan Berger and librettist Harriet Scott Chessman.

A rare exception to Cal Performances’ inattention to Bay Area-based artists, Kronos has been a primary conduit bringing local luminaries into the organization’s orbit (including Mahsa Vahdat, who also performs with the illustrious new music ensemble Thursday at Zellerbach). With Songs of Strength, Võ is holding the door opened by Kronos and ushering in a bevy of artists who’ve never played a Cal Performances engagement.

Songs of Strength features Võ’s Blood Moon Orchestra, which may sound like a grand designation for a quartet. But her wildly disparate cast of East Bay artists can create sumptuously dynamic musical settings, building on the singular rhythm section tandem of Oakland taiko drummer Jimi Nakagawa and Berkeley electric bassist Kai Eckhardt. Eckhardt is a co-founder of the jam band Garaj Mahal, and has toured and recorded with heavyweights like guitarist John McLaughlin, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and drummer Billy Cobham.

Blood Moon’s Joel Davel pivots between the rhythm section and melodic lead, providing orchestral accompaniment on marimba lumina, an electronic instrument with a limitless range of sonic possibilities. Võ spent several years scouting for the right percussionist or marimba player before she caught Davel performing with guitarist and composer Paul Dresher.

“I loved what he did,” she recalls. “He’s another person who wants to make his own instrument new, just like me. We find a lot in common. Let’s work together to create even more new sounds.”

She plays a number of traditional instruments but her primary musical vehicle, besides her voice, is a custom-designed, zither-like dan tranh with four additional strings (for a total of 20). Võ has honed extensive techniques: she uses a violin bow, a guitar effects box and various implements to strike the strings. Since many of the songs are in different keys, she brings several instruments on stage “so I do not have to torture the audience with retuning,” she says. The different instruments also allow her to assume various roles “to tell different stories and use different voices,” she says.

In many cases Võ collected her castmates along her wending trail of collaborations. She connected with Vahdat via Kronos Quartet and with Tunjie when LINES commissioned her to compose the score for the 2019 spring season. She quickly recognized that he possessed moves that didn’t hail from contemporary ballet. But even with King’s long history of setting dance to music from around the world, Tunjie had to dig deeply to embody the narratives sung in Vietnamese and Farsi.

“At first I was well out of my comfort zone,” Tunjie says. “Vân was asking that I approach it with some contemporary ballet, but more from a breakdancer or a popper’s viewpoint, challenging me to find out how I can express myself and the ideas in a different way. I so think I’m in a better position because of all the different music I’ve danced with LINES.”