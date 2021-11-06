Incline Gallery, SF’s Most Architecturally Unique Artist-Run Space, is Back

Visitors know there’s something special going on as soon as they make the journey down a narrow hallway off of Valencia and through the Incline’s front door. This gallery is different from any other art space in San Francisco, even in a city of unusually laid-out parcels, pop-up spaces and apartment galleries. This is because Incline was once a mortuary, one of many in the neighborhood, a reminder of a different cultural and economic moment in the city’s history. In its former use, the gallery’s three staggered ramps made it easier to move human remains on gurneys to and from the second-floor embalming room.

Sean Quigley, the building’s master tenant and co-founder of the eclectic gift shop Paxton’s Gate, placed a Craigslist ad announcing the ramps were available as gallery space in 2009. When asked via email why he rented to gallery founders Brian Perrin and Christo Oropeza, who met as art students at San Francisco State University, Quigley says he was impressed by their artwork and their willingness to rehabilitate the building’s dated interior. The gallery officially opened in 2010, and eventually earned sustaining financial support through sources including Southern Exposure’s Alternative Exposure grant program.

Architecture that fuels artistic experiments

The ramps pose a unique installation challenge for curators and artists, but they also create opportunities for experimentation. Incline Gallery’s last show before the pandemic hit, Kimberley Acebo Arteche’s solo exhibition The Curved Body of a Pixel, used the spacing (and pacing) of the ramps to create a sense of anticipation. Curator Lian Ladia and Arteche staged large framed photographs in isolation on the gallery landings, guiding audiences along a set viewing path.

The exhibition, which broadly examined technology’s effect on identity and familial relationships, included a triptych of woven photo-objects hung on the wall above the final ramp. On the approach, viewers had to look up to see the objects, and it wasn’t until one arrived on the topmost landing that the images were fully visible. This curatorial strategy effectively forced viewers to look up to the trio of diminutive Pinay matriarchs featured in the photo-objects, affording a regal stature to subjects rarely seen in Western art contexts.

The Incline Gallery crew all have memories of the creative ways artists have tackled the lack of right angles. “One exhibition that comes to mind for all of us,” notes co-founder Brian Perrin “is each rock a course love,” a 2018 show which included four handmade rakes, three custom plinths, and six tons of gravel. Artists Melissa Wyman and Michael Namkung filled the gallery with about two inches of gravel throughout, placing irregular-shaped plinths on each landing to mimic the rocks in a Japanese rock garden; the rakes allowed visitors to trace winding paths through the loose stones.