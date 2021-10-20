Chase Center Under Inspection After Deadly Fall at Phish Show

"I went to the head of the person who had fallen and asked him some questions to see how he was doing and where he had injuries, and [I] stabilized his neck," Sani tells KQED. "He was totally lucid and said his back hurt and that he couldn't move his left leg."

On stage in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday, Phish's Trey Anastasio identified the man as Keith Thompson, the husband of Carrie Thompson, the event manager for the band's Sacramento concert last week. "We're sending our love to everybody involved," he said.

Sani says Thompson's brother had witnessed the fall and told her the fallen man slipped, tried to avoid some people and tumbled over the railing.

"The rows are so steep that when he began to fall, there was no stopping," a witness, Dan Fitzsimmons, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Evan Reeves, who suffered a broken leg after Thompson landed on him, told KPIX that he had moved down to a lower section before the incident because he didn't feel safe dancing in the upper seats.

"To me, that's a real structural concern," Sani says. "It's a public venue. People are going to have accidents whether they're drinking or not. I'm worried people are going to fall and get injured and possibly die again if they don't do something about that structural setup."

Sani says she waited with the man for 5–10 minutes until EMTs arrived. "There wasn't official medical personnel for quite a while, and you would hope and expect that they'd show up quickly at a big venue like that," she says. "People can definitely have life-threatening injuries that can kill them quickly in any kind of fall."

Sani says she was so rattled by the incident that she contacted the San Francisco Department of Public Health.