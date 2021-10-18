Man Falls to Death at Phish Concert at Chase Center, 2 Others Injured

A man fell to his death at the Phish concert at Chase Center on Sunday, and two other people were injured in a separate fall less than an hour later.

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson tells KQED that at 8:55pm on Oct. 17, numerous people alerted officers about a person in need of medical attention. When police arrived, they found a man injured from a possible fall and called medics.

"Medics arrived and immediately provided medical treatment, but despite the efforts of the emergency responders the victim succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased," Officer Robert Rueca wrote in an email.

Rueca added that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, and that police found no evidence of foul play. Police have not released the name of the deceased.

Almost an hour later, at 9:45pm, officers and medics responded to another report of a man falling at the concert. That man, and a second man he landed on, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.