Watch: Rick Astley Performs The Smiths’ ‘This Charming Man’ Better Than Morrissey

Then, in 2018, Morrissey made things even worse by giving an interview to his own website in which he expressed a variety of opinions best described as abhorrent. These included assertions that Hitler was leftwing, all halal meat is made by supporters of ISIS, and that political correctness was preventing people of color from being arrested for crimes they had committed (???).

It should come as some relief then that this week a remedy to The Morrissey Problem finally presented itself. It arrived via footage from a Sept. 13 show at London’s Kentish Town Forum, in which an impassioned rendition of Smiths’ classic “This Charming Man” was performed. The vocals were on point, the pompadour was in place, the audience sang along, and the mood was positively cathartic. How did this miracle happen, you ask? The answer—*triple checks notes*—is Rick Astley.

Yup. Rickrolling, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” scourge of YouTube, Rick Astley. But before you balk, just take a look at this footage.