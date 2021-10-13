A Portal to San Francisco’s Punk Rock Past

Where this exhibit gets stymied, however, is in its presentation of the interviews from the book. The photos lose some of their immediacy and impact because of the sheer length—and number—of interview texts also on the walls. Alternative Voices would have greatly benefited by using select quotes from these conversations under each of the photos to contextualize them. Instead, attendees are met with scores of paragraphs from people they've likely never heard of.

The issue is exacerbated by the narrow demographics of the interview pool. Eleven of the subjects are men, five are women (two of whom come from the same band, Frightwig), and all of them appear to be white, undercutting many of their mid-interview assertions about diversity within the scene.

"When the punk scene first started, it meant everything from three-chord hardcore bands to the most experimental performance art and everything in between," says Robin Balliger from The Appliances in her displayed interview. "There was a lot of crossover with Black music and hip-hop. That's missing from the history."

It's also missing from this exhibition.

In his interview, Matt Callahan from The Looters says, "We did our best to break the music industry's rules and undermine white supremacy, which Reagan helped to boost." It would have been significantly more meaningful to hear more about this—and about operating in a white-dominated scene—from one of Callahan's Black bandmates, Ahaguna Sun or Jim and Joe Johnson.

If you're patient enough to wade through information about people's hometowns and schools—details best left in the book—some of the stories in Alternative Voices' interviews are very entertaining.

Tony Labat, a local artist, shares a tale about one of the most terrifying nights of his life. "When Club Nine was about to open, I decided to do a kind of stunt, and bring attention to the event," he says. "I climbed a flagpole about twelve feet high with the help of a ladder, and sat on a little platform for about six hours. I'm super afraid of heights and was shaking the whole time."

One of Hansen's photos captures Labat perched precariously on the top of the flagpole.