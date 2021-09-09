Bay Area Artists and Abortion Rights Advocates Respond to Texas Law

As previous KQED reporting has explained, it doesn’t take an executive order to slow or halt existing policies, only the appointment of key personnel. “It will really send a very different and stark message if we have a governor who does not see California as a reproductive freedom state and isn’t willing to take every opportunity possible to increase access and reduce barriers within the state of California,” Pinckney explains.

It’s something Niyyah Lateef, an Oakland community health educator and abortion doula, says definitely raises the stakes of the recall election. As an abortion doula, Lateef provides physical, emotional and mental support for people seeking abortions. “That can be helping someone navigate the appointments, going with someone to the appointments,” they explain. “If someone is doing an at-home abortion, it’s making sure they have the things they need, which could be heating pads, water, food, any types of comfort.”

Lateef received their doula training in Los Angeles County, but points to Bay Area organizations like Birthing Advocacy and Sumi’s Touch with similar programs.

They’ve previously supported clients from out of state, helping people figure out where to buy abortion medication or supporting them via text messages. In the wake of SB 8, Lateef sees their role as amplifying the work of other educators in Texas. Sometimes that’s simply posting and reposting information on Instagram, so often does such content disappear from the social media platform. “It’s not surprising,” Lateef says, “because Instagram literally doesn’t want any kind of sex education at all.”

Access to reproductive information and healthcare, even in California, is by no means guaranteed to everyone in the state. “Something we hear often is how progressive we are as a state and how grateful folks are,” Pinckney says, “but there are still barriers to accessing abortion care.” Those barriers can include geography, someone’s gestational state, and the cost of getting an abortion.

Getting Involved

For those reeling in the wake of SB 8 and motivated to support abortion rights, Pinckney encourages getting involved. “Abortion funds like Access always need support financially, as well as volunteers.” In the pre-COVD times, Access volunteers might help drive people to services or provide overnight lodging; the organization can also coordinate childcare, support time off work and organize meals for its clients.

In that spirit, Kluth points out there’s plenty of entry points into online activism. “Anyone can do this,” she says. “The hashtag right now is #abortionishealthcare. You don’t have to get super deep into Reddit or be young and cool on TikTok—you can just find a community on whatever social media is comfortable to use, and hashtags are a great way to connect with what’s happening.”

Tabora of Bitch Talk Podcast says the key for her is to stay vocal, not just on social media but in one’s own family. “We all have that one uncle—if we’re lucky, just one,” she says. “Use the word abortion, it should not be taboo.”

Ultimately, Pinckney advises, the best approach to reproductive justice is to take guidance from those on the ground in Texas, especially those who are experiencing the effects of SB 8. The most marginalized, she says, “are the most equipped to tell us what they need to be supported in this moment.”

On-the-Ground Support

Bay Area artists and activists shared the organizations in Texas that they see offering support to those affected by SB 8, directly and with a focus on equity.

The Afiya Center

This North Texas reproductive justice organization maintains the SYS Fund, created to ensure that Black people continue to have access to abortions. The fund also assists with the associated costs of hotels, childcare and transportation. TAC is currently asking for both donations and volunteers to sustain this work. TAC’s executive director Marsha Jones said in a press release: “It will be those who continue to carry the disproportionate burdens of reproductive oppression, Black womxn, who will most expeditiously experience the impact of this most heinous law.”

Frontera Fund

Frontera Fund provides financial and community support to people seeking abortion access in the Rio Grande Valley—a region that encompasses towns in both Texas and Tamaulipas, Mexico. Frontera offers healthcare assistance to all who need it regardless of immigration status, age or gender identity.

Fund Texas Choice

Fund Texas Choice has been working to ensure its clients have safe access to reproductive healthcare since 2013. It is currently arranging and paying for the travel and accommodation of people who need assistance getting to out-of-state appointments. Anna Rupani, a representative for the nonprofit, told Rachel Maddow: “It may be that we will get sued, but we’re going to continue fighting. We’re going to continue being there for our clients.”

Jane’s Due Process

Jane’s Due Process is focused on helping teens access birth control and family planning services without involving their parents. The organization offers free legal representation, and assists pregnant people who are under 18 to privately and safely access the healthcare that’s right for them. Jane’s also has a special text line (1-866-999-5263) specifically for teens in Texas who want birth control, but can’t—or don’t want to—get parental permission.