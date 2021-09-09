How 9/11 Truthers and Conspiracy Theorists Got a Foothold—Even in the Bay Area

T

wenty years after the tragedy, there is a broad sense that 9/11 conspiracies are as nonsensical and absurd as QAnon narratives about Satanic politicians and cannibalistic pedophiles. That one of the key leaders in the truther movement is from the Bay Area might come as a surprise to many who currently live here. Especially after the Bay's Area's COVID response solidified the region's reputation for well-informed and rational responses to crises. What many have forgotten, however, is the atmosphere that originally gave birth to 9/11 conspiracies in the first place.

September 11, 2001 was the first major event in American history to have its narrative guided by the internet in addition to mainstream news coverage. Social media as we know it today may not have existed, but people found new and creative ways to freak each other out online. At one point, eBay even had to ban any and all sales of items that sellers claimed came from the World Trade Center rubble.

The September 11 Archive has emails on its website that capture the uniquely strange mood of the time. In some of those messages, internet sleuths shared photos of the attack's aftermath, claiming to see the faces of both Satan and Osama Bin Laden in the smoke pouring from the towers. One of the most infamous pictures was taken by then-Associated Press photographer Mark D. Phillips. His website still features what he refers to as his "Satan in the Smoke" image and claims it was "one of the first electronic viral images." A similar image by Carmen Taylor was also shared widely.

False stories and conspiracies spread with such ubiquity in the weeks after the attacks that, on Sept. 28, 2001, the San Francisco Examiner felt the need to post an entire column debunking them. Among other things, the paper clarified that a commuter train was not buried in the World Trade Center subway station, and that a rescue worker did not survive an 82-story fall by clinging to debris. The Examiner also confirmed that a photo of a man purportedly standing on the North tower's observation deck, as a plane approached behind him, was a total fabrication. It was easy to debunk—the North tower didn't even have an observation deck. The spread of these rumors via email and hastily made websites was a precursor to the memes and falsehoods we see spread on social media today.

S

San Francisco, like major cities all over the country, was immediately on edge following 9/11. In the two days after the attacks, there were 30 bomb scares in San Francisco alone, including at several mosques and the Embarcadero Center. The crisis was unlike anything most Americans had ever experienced and the public response was often deeply irrational as a result. As Spike Lee notes in his HBO series, in the year that followed 9/11, five California-based Muslim, Sikh and Christian men lost their lives in hate crimes that targeted just about anyone with brown skin. Similar attacks occurred around the country.