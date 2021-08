If you want to see Tame Impala, Lizzo or The Strokes light up San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park at Outside Lands in October, you’ll need to bring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test alongside your tickets and clear plastic backpacks.

“Our most important role as festival producers is to provide a safe environment during Outside Lands weekend,” reads the festival’s statement announcing the policy change. “Vaccinations are strongly encouraged to protect from the spread of COVID-19.”