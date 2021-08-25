The Bay Bridged, Longtime Local Music Site, Will Close Down in October

The Bay Bridged announced Tuesday that it will cease operations on Oct. 1 after 15 years of supporting the Bay Area’s music scene with its blog, podcast and events.

“From all of us at The Bay Bridged, we want to thank all of the great local musicians we had the pleasure to work with, all of our tremendously creative staff and contributors, and all of the listeners who helped us champion Bay Area music,” wrote co-founder and board president Christian Cunningham in a statement.

Cunningham and his co-founder Ben Van Houten started the website as roommates in 2006, during an era when blogs began to outpace magazines and newspapers as the premiere destinations for music discovery. Early adopters of podcasting, Van Houten and Cunningham primarily used the website to host audio interviews with local artists, recorded in their apartment.

After its first year, The Bay Bridged began to feature writing, and eventually evolved into a destination for artist profiles, music video premieres and show reviews. The publication also threw concerts and events, and started running the popular Phono Del Sol festival in San Francisco in 2011. (KQED Arts & Culture published The Bay Bridged podcast between 2014 and 2018.)

“We started off as two people interviewing bands because we were best friends who just wanted to be a part of something else besides what we were doing in our careers,” Cunningham says in an interview, adding that he was a PhD candidate at UCSF when they started the project, and Van Houten had just graduated from law school.