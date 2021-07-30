Fantastic Negrito’s Record Label Cooks Up Food-Filled Event to Support Oakland Youth

When the Oakland musician Fantastic Negrito, a.k.a. Xavier Dphrepaulezz, started his new independent record label Storefront Records, he talked about how he wanted its West Oakland home base to be a resource for the local community. What better way to kick off that effort than by hosting free outdoor events in the building’s courtyard and parking lot at the corner of 34th Street and San Pablo Avenue?

So was born Storefront Market, a community-minded event series that takes place on the last Saturday afternoon of every month. Each iteration of the market has its own theme (say, a street food fair or a vinyl swap meet) and live music lineup—and, not for nothing, there’s always an abundance of tasty and reasonably priced food available for purchase.

The events are all meant to be family-friendly, but the edition coming up this Saturday, July 31, is especially focused on food, music and activities to appeal to kids. Fittingly, it’s called the Fountain of Youth Festival.