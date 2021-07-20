Ticket Alert: ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Returns to the Curran Theatre

KQED is a proud member of
A wand dance from 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,' which returns to the Curran Theatre in San Francisco in January 2022.
In some ways, the Wizarding world isn’t so different from its Muggle counterpart. All the divination professors in the world couldn't foresee the COVID-19 pandemic—and, during the lockdown, Hogwarts shuttered its campus just like any other Muggle school. At least that's what happened when the cast and crew of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child found themselves locked out of their magical castle of the Curran Theatre just months after the play's 2019 San Francisco premiere.

Also, just like regular schools, later and later dates were announced for the play's reopening. First May 30, then Nov. 28—and now, finally, Jan. 11, 2022, when witches and wizards will take to the Quidditch fields once again as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child reopens. Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, July 21, and judging from the play's packed houses of cosplaying Potter fans pre-pandemic, they're sure to disappear quickly.

Things aren't going completely back to normal just yet: this version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is modified to comply with pandemic safety protocol. The original Cursed Child was a two-part, five-hour long epic with a dinner break in between, while the new staging of the play condenses the plot into one intermission-less evening production.

The eighth “book” in the Harry Potter series, Cursed Child takes place more than a decade after the first seven books. The familiar faces from the Second Wizarding War like Harry and Draco Malfroy are now middle-aged, and preparing to send their children off to their alma mater. Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy, however, take after their parents with their talent for sniffing out trouble, and begin messing with time-turners to undo one of the great tragedies from the original series—the death of Cedric Diggory during the events of Goblet of Fire.

The meaty, canon-altering plot of Cursed Child drove fans wild when the play premiered two years ago, and their zeal is not to be underestimated. Tickets and details here.

