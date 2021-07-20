Ticket Alert: ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Returns to the Curran Theatre

In some ways, the Wizarding world isn’t so different from its Muggle counterpart. All the divination professors in the world couldn't foresee the COVID-19 pandemic—and, during the lockdown, Hogwarts shuttered its campus just like any other Muggle school. At least that's what happened when the cast and crew of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child found themselves locked out of their magical castle of the Curran Theatre just months after the play's 2019 San Francisco premiere.

Also, just like regular schools, later and later dates were announced for the play's reopening. First May 30, then Nov. 28—and now, finally, Jan. 11, 2022, when witches and wizards will take to the Quidditch fields once again as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child reopens. Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, July 21, and judging from the play's packed houses of cosplaying Potter fans pre-pandemic, they're sure to disappear quickly.