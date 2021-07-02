Asian American Artists Light Up Buildings With Guerilla Messages of Solidarity

In 2019, Chan created the video projection Inside Out, a public art piece funded by the city of Richmond that was censored by the arts and culture commission. Chan spent months collecting phrases from Richmond residents for inclusion in the artwork, but the city barred the display of submissions critical of then-President Trump and his government’s policies. In protest of the decision, Chan included those phrases with red bars across the words.

Dear America has no such limitations. The highly mobile project, supported by community donations and partnerships with the Mills College Art Museum and the organization Stand With Asian Americans, creates images that can be anywhere between four and 15 stories tall. Dear America made its first appearance outside the Chinese Historical Society of America Museum in San Francisco. So far, 17 different artworks have been featured in the project, created by artists Cathy Lu, Christine Wong Yap, Christy Chan, Jenifer K Wofford, Mel Chin and For Freedoms, and Related Tactics. More are to come.

On July 2, the message “Dear America, Fix Your Racism” will light up the Downtown Oakland and Lake Merritt areas. For Chan, it’s important to link this project not just to recent events, but to the unfulfilled promises of American independence. “This violence didn’t begin with Trump,” she says. “It began centuries ago and has been preserved by passive attitudes about the long-running, broad effects of white supremacy culture.”