Asian American Artists Light Up Buildings With Guerilla Messages of Solidarity

A new project led by Bay Area artist Christy Chan turns beams of light into a monumental statements of strength and resistance. Dear America, launched in late May, projects the work of Asian American artists onto high-rise buildings throughout the region, with messages in English and eight different Asian languages. It’s a direct answer to the national increase in anti-Asian hate incidents and violence, a way of asserting and bestowing a sense of belonging—whether officially sanctioned or not.
“Asian Americans have been in the U.S. since the 1800s,” Chan says in a press release about the project. “In sharp contrast to the false notion that Asian Americans are a people whose belonging in America must be granted to them by non-Asian Americans, this project is about Asian Americans unapologetically taking up space, celebrating each other’s presence, and not asking permission to do so.”