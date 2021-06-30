Outdoor Music Took Off During COVID Shutdowns. SF Might Make It Permanent

A wide variety of artists have performed at the organization’s outdoor space at Mission and 6th Streets so far this year, filling it with the sounds of punk rock, spoken word and jazz.

“It’s allowed us to host all the different sectors of our arts and culture community,” says Danganan, who also hopes the city will continue the program. “Here in SOMA there are not a lot of performance spaces for our community, and once we have people in the door, then we are able to give economic opportunities to our vendor community and the food and beverage realm.”

Businesses and nonprofits KQED spoke with for this story say they’ve been paying artists modest fees in return for their services and/or encouraging customers to pay the artists in tips.

Jazz musician Dwayne Charles of the Dwayne Charles Project has relished being able to get back to performing as a result of the JAM program. He’s played outdoors, for both for fees and tips, at a variety of venues with these permits in the city, such as Word. A Cafe and Cafe Envy in the Bayview.

“Extending the JAM permits will give musicians a place to work because we’ve been out of work for so long through the COVID,” Charles says. “And long term, it will really benefit everyone.”

In order for the JAM permit, which is obtainable for businesses at no cost, to become a lasting fixture, the mayor’s office says the Board of Supervisors would need to approve two other proposals from Breed: one to keep the city’s Shared Spaces Program going, and another, the Small Business Recovery Act. Both of those measures are sitting in committee.

Meanwhile the entertainment commission is surveying the businesses that already received a permit to find out more about how the program has served them. Weiland says the survey will close on July 12 and findings will then be analyzed and shared at a public meeting on July 20.