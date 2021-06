Oakland Photographer Chanell Stone on Reaffirming Black Spaces in Nature

Stone says the answers to these questions have almost always been seen through a very specific lens — one that is white, male and rooted in a narrative of westward expansion that largely erases Native communities from the landscape. When Stone photographs herself in the middle of a patch of plants at a public housing complex in Brooklyn, she makes these implicit biases clear for the viewer.

"Early landscape photography perpetuates a cultural amnesia. There is another kind of forgetting and erasure happening now with gentrification in these Black communities where I am making pictures. That is why I put myself in these places and photos," she says. "It is important to see a Black body in this space before gentrification erases the history and aesthetics of these neighborhoods. I want to reaffirm my presence, especially as a Black woman."

The images are all part of Stone's series, "Natura Negra," which she describes as an act of reclamation.

"Growing up, I only understood Black people's relationship to nature through slavery. My textbook had two pages of Black history: slavery, the Emancipation Proclamation, and MLK. That's it."

Stone says she wants to correct this reductionist history, and show that Black people have a relationship with the land beyond one of terror and oppression. In her own family's photography archive, for example, she found pictures of her grandparents on camping trips.

In one photograph from the Natura Negra series, Stone poses in her grandmother's backyard, a space filled with aloe and other succulents suited for the Los Angeles sun. She is shirtless, staring directly at the camera. She explained that it is a place where she feels safe.

"I want Black people to be able to move within these spaces without worrying about their life being taken," she says.

That feeling of safety, she says, starts with reinforcing a sense of closeness to the land.

"I want Black people to understand our connections to nature, both urban and rural," says Stone. "I want to destroy the notion that it isn't for us."