Award-Winning Short Film | Letter from Fukushima

Aine Henderson
The Award-Winning short film of the 2nd annual KQED Homemade Film Festival is Letter from Fukushima an animated short created by filmmaker Yiran Wang.

The winner was selected by cult leader and filmmaker and HMFF Celebrity Judge, Peaches Christ.

Watch Peaches review the entire lineup of the festival here.

In Letter from Fukushima, a boy from Fukushima sends a letter to express his love of his home. After the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster, many children can not go back to their homes and are having health concerns.

This film aims to raise social attention to care for these kids and help them.

Director Bio:
Filmmaker Yiran Wang

Yiran Wang is a filmmaker based in LA. She is currently studying character animation at CalArts. Wang holds a degree in Architecture from the University of Melbourne. She enjoys exploring the relationship between nature and building the environment. Yiran is passionate about storytelling.

 

 

 

 