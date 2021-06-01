'Hamilton' to Return to SF, Reopening the Orpheum Theater in August

The hit musical Hamilton will return to San Francisco in August.

The four-week run of Hamilton, from Aug. 10-Sept. 5, 2021, will mark the official reopening of the Orpheum Theatre, shuttered ever since it was forced to close by the coronavirus pandemic last March. (The show that had been running there last year, but closed early? Hamilton.)

Hamilton will also run for three weeks at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts from Oct. 12–31, 2021. Tickets for both the San Francisco and San Jose run go on sale Wednesday, June 2. Tickets range from $49 to $179, with premium seats from $199 to $299. Details here.

In addition to Hamilton, upcoming shows at the Orpheum and Golden Gate theatres include The Prom, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, To Kill a MockingBird, The Band's Visit, Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Jesus Christ Superstar, Oklahoma! and My Fair Lady. Mean Girls, originally scheduled for July and August, will return at a later date.