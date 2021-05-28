'Plan B' is a Winning Comedy Infused With Some Painful Truths

But what a breath of fresh air it is to see all this comfortably alongside such frank consideration of the position in which Sunny finds herself. There's a smart and understated scene that serves to underscore the fact that because Sunny has to worry about getting pregnant, she doesn't get to reflect on this sexual experience in the unguarded way the boy who was involved in it does: as a simple matter of whether she regrets it in any personal or moral or ethical sense. Instead, she has to spend her time on concrete problems, like whether she's going to get pregnant. And as we discover, much of her world has been built to make pregnancy more likely once she has sex at all. She seems to have had spotty education about birth control for a 17-year-old, she's unable to get the backup method she asks for, and her relationship with her mother—who could help, if going to her seemed like an option—is complicated by how they both feel about sex.

The Plan B script is from collaborators Prathi Srinivasan and Joshua Levy, who have worked on projects including the YouTube series Bollyweird (and who both worked on iZombie). It's directed by actress Natalie Morales, who also directed the film Language Lessons, which she and Mark Duplass wrote and starred in together. (Filmed during the pandemic, it won a Narrative Spotlight award at South by Southwest in March and is expected to be released later this year.) The creators and the cast deserve enormous credit for how deftly the broader comedy here is balanced with genuine fear and frustration, and how unexpectedly parts of the film unfold. A lot of it is somehow structurally familiar but specifically surprising.