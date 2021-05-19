SF LGBT Center Unveils New ‘Queeroes’ Mural After fnnch Honey Bear Controversy

Queeroes honors four figures from Bay Area LGBTQ+ history: Harvey Milk, Honey Mahogany, Juanita MORE! and Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. It also features international icons including Freddie Mercury, Frida Kahlo, Marsha P. Johnson, Keith Haring, Chavela Vargas, James Baldwin, Sylvia Rivera and Willi Ninja. The piece incorporates the colors of the Progress Pride Flag.

Both Carmona and Malvaez identify as Latinx and queer, and say their work is impacted by their experiences as immigrants. On his website, Carmona says his work also reflects “the intersection of the LGBTQI and Latino communities of San Francisco.” Malvaez and Carmona finished a separate mural of Juanita MORE! earlier this month at Alamo Square. That piece is part of the Painted Gentlemen Project—a series of artworks painted on plywood and affixed to a chainlink fence at 804 Steiner. The project is curated and managed by fnnch.