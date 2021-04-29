Honey Bear Mural Painted Over By SF LGBT Center; Artist fnnch Responds

The mural project “was already an idea the Center had conceptualized” before June of last year, Danielle Siragusa, the LGBT Center’s director of development and communications told KQED in an email. “As we were beginning to put an implementation plan in place, we were approached by fnnch at the beginning of shelter-in-place who offered to do the mural cost-free for us. We then decided this would be a great fit to be the inaugural mural to kick off the annual rotating mural project.”

Over time, though, the fnnch mural became the site of contrasting visions of San Francisco. It was both a background in photo ops for local leaders and the repeated target of graffiti, with San Francisco street artists focusing on the honey bears as a symbol of gentrification. Before it was painted fully white on Tuesday, messages written across the mural read “Dissolve the Honey Bear” and “Learn Our Culture B4 U Wreck It.”

When asked how the controversy over the LGBT Center mural might change the way he approaches future projects, fnnch wrote in an email, “I am still learning from this experience. The clearest learning so far is to collaborate with artists from the communities I hope to uplift.”

An open letter to the LGBT Center, written by “members of the native SF community and those fighting to preserve it” and distributed by hand during a Wednesday afternoon gathering across from the site of the fnnch mural, called for the center to “reevaluate who you choose to represent the city you service.”

As part of yesterday’s statement, the LGBT Center added that the next set of artists have been selected (a yet-unnamed collaborative duo) and that “they are both members of the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC community.” Their mural is scheduled to be unveiled in June for Pride month. The center also plans to hold open applications for future murals. “Our goal is to showcase a variety of perspectives, art and artists representing our diverse communities,” the statement reads.

Read fnnch’s full statement provided to KQED below.