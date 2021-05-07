Read the Poems Bay Area Writers Shared On Air for National Poetry Month

Meg Adler

“The Ladybug Band”



Have you ever seen a ladybug playing a violin?

Or making sweet music on an old accordion?

Maybe I was dreaming but I swear I think there was

a ladybug band playing by the ranunculus. They practice every evening, after a working day.

Some drum on tambourines, others pick the bass.

It’s more of an orchestra, everyone joins in

until the sun goes down and daylight grows too thin. Then once a month or so, they put on a show.

All bugs in the garden get dressed-up to go:

The butterflies wear bow-ties; rolly pollies in shiny shoes;

spiders love their fancy hats and dancing to the blues. So anytime a ladybug lands upon your hand

maybe they are asking if you’d like to hear the band.

There’s so much in a garden that we don’t always know

but if you listen well, you may hear a tuba blow.

Nicolas Bowen

“The pink leaved blossom tree”



There was a pink leaved blossom tree that got prettier as the days went by.

And every time I looked at it, my voice turned to a sigh.

It was growing in my garden, getting taller every day.

I sat down in my chair as my years faded away.

I admired that tree, even in my dreams.

But then, I woke up and I started to see

That there were not many days left for me.

So I might as well sit down and admire the blossom tree.

Ecco Driscoll

“The Flesh of Time”



How do you spend time? With quarters and pennies

tossed into sun-splash fountains, meager transactions

for any sweet bitter moment? How bold it is to claim

that we can spend time, like crumpled dollars ordered

in a register in exchange for some fruit or a single box

of yet-to-be-bent spaghetti. I guess we are just hungry

for something, anything, that we are truly capable of

sinking our teeth into. After all, there is no raw pinky flesh of time

to tenderize, no chewy chocolate hours we can melt

beneath our tongues. We spend time just to buy time

for quality time, for some leisure time, for playtime--

and that’s all we’re really doing, isn’t it? Just playing

time, or playing it out, replaying it, or playing with it

as an imaginary friend we’ll never quite get to touch.

Jasmine Kapadia

“sunshine baby”



in june of 1979, when our edges run like mango juice down chins, she dunks me into the ocean

and i come up with my nose dripping. on her tongue there is a paper crane, electric blue, like my

favourite flavour of sour candy. she drips melted wax all over my feet, tips the can of soda into

her mouth. i catch the tail end of a prayer, sneak glances as she slips out of her swimsuit. her

collarbone is the most beautiful thing i have ever seen. the sun is bright in my eyes, god in the

sharp intake of breath. i write poems about summer in november, having just found the words

for the way the sky stuttered. like hey, i don’t know if you’ll ever see this but, and it shatters,

rains chunks of blue on my shoulders. her teeth sink into the plump part of my lip.

Jeffrey Edalatpour

“Desert Frost”



it was all burned by the sun — the valley

swollen with strip malls, the ash brown hills

pocked with gray rocks and the remnants

of human hands: a check suitcase filled

with sand, the lining torn open to rot and dust;

slabs of broken concrete littering the dry

riverbed; a chain link fence crowning

the high embankment, gone with rust

and warped by the daylight’s constant blaze.

we walked here, past the cacti, the alien

howl of the peacocks, their brilliant plumes hidden

behind the walls of a compound. do you remember?

I once found a feather, the indigo eye circling

on a black matte plane, gazing back at us

or beyond our bodies to the horizon

seeing nothing at all, its beauty intact

and useless. our gripped hands held and

released a pressure, the language of skin

on skin. love, sunset signaled our turn to home,

the sky’s spare colors, just rose flesh

and blue. the cold would descend at dusk,

a whiteness taking hold inside the night.

I couldn’t wait to undress, embrace and kiss.

I thought I would always keep you warm.

Esther Lim Palmer

“The Binding Bee”



Do we wake to wither, or climb

High for the rounded sky?

Must it be either? I’ve grown in stillness—letting

Bumblebees sip my sweet nectar, and feeling

Their soft fur fill the hollow of my face

As they wiggle with natural contentment.

Here comes the rain again. Let me not turn like autumn leaves,

Red and brittle with age,

Fallen and forgotten underfoot. Let me live renewed in evergreen glades,

Among the hum of bees in the hive of bliss—

They will bring.

Jo Podvin

“Open Invitation”



