Starline Social Club Reopening in September, Aiming to Become a Worker-Owned Co-Op

Bay Area music fans were devastated when the owners of Starline Social Club put their historic ballroom on the market late last year.

For five years, the venue hosted dance parties, concerts, karaoke, community fundraisers and jazz nights, and became known as a hub for Oakland’s diverse creative scenes. But as the pandemic dragged on and put them in dire financial straits, the owners decided to call it quits. Last October, co-owners Adam Hatch and Drew Bennett told KQED that they hoped that someone would buy the building and keep it as a venue rather than demolish it and turn it into condos.

Fortunately, they were able to reverse that decision, thanks in part to the announcement that businesses in California can return to full capacity in June, and an application to the federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which will provide substantial relief funding to concert halls and clubs.