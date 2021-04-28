Burger Boogaloo to Return as Mosswood Meltdown in 2022; Bikini Kill Headline

As the live music scene comes back to life in the Bay Area, rock festival Mosswood Meltdown has announced a return in Oakland in July 2022 with Bikini Kill as headliners.

The legendary riot grrrl band reunited in 2019 after a 22-year break, prompting happy tears from fans who grew up on their proudly feminist punk rock in the ’90s. Oakland’s own Shannon Shaw joins Bikini Kill on the bill with her blend of punk, soul and country, and the Younger Lovers, led by multi-hyphenate author, dancer and musician Brontez Purnell, will perform as well.

This edition marks the festival’s first year since 2019; while on hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020, organizers changed its name from Burger Boogaloo after cutting ties with Burger Records. The change was part of the fallout surrounding the Southern California music label after numerous women, including some prominent artists, accused its musicians of grooming and sexual abuse.