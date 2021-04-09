San Francisco Announces Plan to Allow Indoor Concerts, Performances Starting April 15

Should a venue choose to operate at only 15% capacity or with less with 200 people, proof of a negative test or vaccination, as well as a Health and Safety Plan, will not be required.

Live music fans may have to wait a little longer than April 15 to return to their favorite concerts, however, as many music venues do not plan to host events and concerts until the late summer or fall, when they will be able to reopen at full capacity. Other performers, many of whom have been unable to rehearse together due to COVID, will need time to develop their productions, and venues that have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic need time to navigate complex financial and logistical circumstances posed by ever-changing guidelines and plans.

“We know that much of what makes San Francisco special are the live performances and events,” said Mayor Breed. “We’ve all been missing these events over the last year… but we all need to keep doing our part to put safety first.”