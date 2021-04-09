San Francisco Announces Plan to Allow Indoor Concerts, Performances Starting April 15

A return to indoor live events may come sooner than previously expected for San Francisco residents. San Francisco Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax and Mayor London Breed expect to officially issue guidelines next Wednesday, April 15, that will allow indoor live events to return with some limited capacity on Thursday, April 15.
According to Mayor Breed's office, indoor ticketed and seated events will currently be allowed to operate at a maximum capacity of 35%, with attendees required to show proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination for entry. All participants must keep their masks on except when eating and drinking while seated, and social distancing will be required according to state guidelines. Venues operating at up to 35% capacity must also have an approved Health and Safety Plan.